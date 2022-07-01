Denali Advisors LLC Raises Stock Holdings in Reliance Steel & Aluminum Co. (NYSE:RS)

Denali Advisors LLC raised its position in Reliance Steel & Aluminum Co. (NYSE:RS – Get Rating) by 100.0% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 200 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after buying an additional 100 shares during the quarter. Denali Advisors LLC’s holdings in Reliance Steel & Aluminum were worth $37,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Rational Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Reliance Steel & Aluminum during the fourth quarter worth approximately $28,000. National Bank of Canada FI purchased a new stake in shares of Reliance Steel & Aluminum during the fourth quarter worth approximately $33,000. Sageworth Trust Co of South Dakota purchased a new stake in shares of Reliance Steel & Aluminum during the fourth quarter worth approximately $33,000. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton raised its stake in shares of Reliance Steel & Aluminum by 704.3% during the first quarter. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton now owns 378 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $69,000 after purchasing an additional 331 shares during the last quarter. Finally, IndexIQ Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Reliance Steel & Aluminum by 39.9% during the fourth quarter. IndexIQ Advisors LLC now owns 459 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $74,000 after purchasing an additional 131 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 81.84% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on RS. BNP Paribas raised Reliance Steel & Aluminum from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, April 14th. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their price objective on Reliance Steel & Aluminum from $244.00 to $234.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 31st. Exane BNP Paribas raised Reliance Steel & Aluminum from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, April 14th. StockNews.com raised Reliance Steel & Aluminum from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Thursday, April 28th. Finally, KeyCorp upped their price objective on Reliance Steel & Aluminum from $200.00 to $215.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 20th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $207.50.

NYSE RS opened at $169.86 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $186.60 and its 200 day moving average price is $177.98. Reliance Steel & Aluminum Co. has a twelve month low of $135.46 and a twelve month high of $211.65. The company has a market capitalization of $10.52 billion, a PE ratio of 6.48 and a beta of 0.76. The company has a current ratio of 3.96, a quick ratio of 2.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25.

Reliance Steel & Aluminum (NYSE:RS – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, April 28th. The industrial products company reported $8.42 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $7.20 by $1.22. Reliance Steel & Aluminum had a return on equity of 27.94% and a net margin of 10.61%. The firm had revenue of $4.49 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.03 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $4.10 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 58.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts predict that Reliance Steel & Aluminum Co. will post 27.9 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 10th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 27th were issued a $0.875 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 26th. This represents a $3.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.06%. Reliance Steel & Aluminum’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 13.36%.

In other news, VP Jeffrey Wayne Durham sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $196.06, for a total value of $1,960,600.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 19,071 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,739,060.26. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.62% of the company’s stock.

Reliance Steel & Aluminum Co operates as a diversified metal solutions provider and the metals service center company in the United States, Canada, and internationally. The company distributes a line of approximately 100,000 metal products, including alloy, aluminum, brass, copper, carbon steel, stainless steel, titanium, and specialty steel products; and provides metals processing services to general manufacturing, non-residential construction, transportation, aerospace, energy, electronics and semiconductor fabrication, and heavy industries.

