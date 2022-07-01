Denali Advisors LLC Sells 1,800 Shares of Ramaco Resources, Inc. (NASDAQ:METC)

Denali Advisors LLC cut its stake in shares of Ramaco Resources, Inc. (NASDAQ:METC – Get Rating) by 30.5% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 4,100 shares of the energy company’s stock after selling 1,800 shares during the quarter. Denali Advisors LLC’s holdings in Ramaco Resources were worth $65,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. LMR Partners LLP bought a new position in shares of Ramaco Resources in the fourth quarter valued at about $148,000. OLD Mission Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Ramaco Resources in the fourth quarter valued at about $155,000. Ritholtz Wealth Management bought a new position in shares of Ramaco Resources in the fourth quarter valued at about $196,000. Allianz Asset Management GmbH bought a new position in shares of Ramaco Resources in the fourth quarter valued at about $242,000. Finally, Northwestern Mutual Investment Management Company LLC bought a new position in shares of Ramaco Resources in the fourth quarter valued at about $267,000. 63.30% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other news, major shareholder Yorktown Ix Associates Llc sold 145,801 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.17, for a total transaction of $2,211,801.17. Following the sale, the insider now owns 6,138,746 shares in the company, valued at approximately $93,124,776.82. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Peter A. Leidel sold 250,100 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $13.63, for a total value of $3,408,863.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 5,786,735 shares in the company, valued at approximately $78,873,198.05. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 1,822,205 shares of company stock worth $27,098,826 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 52.85% of the company’s stock.

METC has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Jefferies Financial Group raised Ramaco Resources from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $16.00 to $25.00 in a report on Tuesday, June 7th. Clarkson Capital reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Ramaco Resources in a report on Tuesday, June 14th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $21.67.

NASDAQ METC opened at $13.15 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $582.19 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.60 and a beta of 1.05. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $15.08 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $15.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a quick ratio of 1.60 and a current ratio of 1.86. Ramaco Resources, Inc. has a 52 week low of $5.29 and a 52 week high of $21.73.

Ramaco Resources (NASDAQ:METC – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, May 11th. The energy company reported $0.92 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.41 by ($0.49). The firm had revenue of $154.88 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $172.80 million. Ramaco Resources had a net margin of 19.52% and a return on equity of 36.61%. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Ramaco Resources, Inc. will post 5.64 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 1st were paid a $0.113 dividend. This is a boost from Ramaco Resources’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.06. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, May 31st. This represents a $0.45 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.44%. Ramaco Resources’s payout ratio is presently 26.01%.

Ramaco Resources Profile

Ramaco Resources, Inc produces and sells metallurgical coal. The company's development portfolio includes the Elk Creek project consisting of approximately 20,200 acres of controlled mineral and 16 seams located in southern West Virginia; the Berwind property comprising approximately 41,300 acres of controlled mineral and an area of Squire Jim seam coal deposits, which is situated on the border of West Virginia and Virginia; the Knox Creek property consisting of approximately 62,100 acres of controlled mineral that is located in Virginia; and the RAM Mine property comprising approximately 1,570 acres of controlled mineral, which is situated in southwestern Pennsylvania.

