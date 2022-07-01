Denali Advisors LLC Takes $32,000 Position in Oil-Dri Co. of America (NYSE:ODC)

Denali Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Oil-Dri Co. of America (NYSE:ODC – Get Rating) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund acquired 1,100 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock, valued at approximately $32,000.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Needham Investment Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Oil-Dri Co. of America by 3.8% in the fourth quarter. Needham Investment Management LLC now owns 41,000 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $1,342,000 after acquiring an additional 1,500 shares in the last quarter. Gabelli Funds LLC lifted its position in shares of Oil-Dri Co. of America by 2.4% in the fourth quarter. Gabelli Funds LLC now owns 87,900 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $2,877,000 after acquiring an additional 2,100 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its position in shares of Oil-Dri Co. of America by 2.1% in the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 340,854 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $11,156,000 after acquiring an additional 7,096 shares in the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lifted its position in shares of Oil-Dri Co. of America by 120.3% in the fourth quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 3,044 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $100,000 after acquiring an additional 1,662 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Lazard Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Oil-Dri Co. of America in the fourth quarter valued at about $42,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 48.57% of the company’s stock.

Separately, StockNews.com downgraded Oil-Dri Co. of America from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, June 18th.

Shares of NYSE ODC opened at $30.65 on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $25.83 and its two-hundred day moving average is $29.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22, a current ratio of 2.75 and a quick ratio of 1.90. Oil-Dri Co. of America has a 1-year low of $22.80 and a 1-year high of $37.20. The stock has a market capitalization of $220.47 million, a P/E ratio of 255.42 and a beta of 0.55.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 26th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 12th will be paid a dividend of $0.28 per share. This is a boost from Oil-Dri Co. of America’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.27. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 11th. This represents a $1.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.65%. Oil-Dri Co. of America’s dividend payout ratio is currently 900.00%.

Oil-Dri Co. of America Company Profile (Get Rating)

Oil-Dri Corporation of America, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and markets sorbent products in the United States and internationally. It operates in two segments, Retail and Wholesale Products Group; and Business to Business Products Group. The company provides agricultural and horticultural products, including mineral-based absorbent products that serve as chemical carriers, drying agents, and growing media under the Agsorb, Verge, and Flo-Fre brand names.

