Denali Advisors LLC Takes Position in Natural Grocers by Vitamin Cottage, Inc. (NYSE:NGVC)

Denali Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Natural Grocers by Vitamin Cottage, Inc. (NYSE:NGVC – Get Rating) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm acquired 2,600 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock, valued at approximately $51,000.

Other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new position in Natural Grocers by Vitamin Cottage in the third quarter worth about $547,000. Green Alpha Advisors LLC grew its position in Natural Grocers by Vitamin Cottage by 2.1% in the fourth quarter. Green Alpha Advisors LLC now owns 122,466 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $1,745,000 after acquiring an additional 2,566 shares in the last quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC purchased a new position in Natural Grocers by Vitamin Cottage in the fourth quarter worth about $569,000. Copeland Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Natural Grocers by Vitamin Cottage in the fourth quarter worth about $37,000. Finally, Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC purchased a new position in Natural Grocers by Vitamin Cottage in the fourth quarter worth about $134,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 32.03% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE NGVC opened at $15.95 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a current ratio of 1.10 and a quick ratio of 0.29. The company has a market cap of $361.70 million, a P/E ratio of 13.18 and a beta of 1.09. Natural Grocers by Vitamin Cottage, Inc. has a 1 year low of $9.88 and a 1 year high of $24.25. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $17.88 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $17.22.

Natural Grocers by Vitamin Cottage ( NYSE:NGVC Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 5th. The specialty retailer reported $0.28 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The business had revenue of $271.82 million during the quarter. Natural Grocers by Vitamin Cottage had a net margin of 2.55% and a return on equity of 18.88%. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.21 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Natural Grocers by Vitamin Cottage, Inc. will post 0.91 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, May 31st were paid a $0.10 dividend. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.51%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 27th. Natural Grocers by Vitamin Cottage’s payout ratio is currently 33.06%.

Separately, StockNews.com initiated coverage on Natural Grocers by Vitamin Cottage in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “strong-buy” rating for the company.

Natural Grocers by Vitamin Cottage, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, retails natural and organic groceries, and dietary supplements in the United States. The company's stores offer natural and organic grocery products, such as organic produce; bulk food products; private label products comprising pasta, pasta sauce, ketchup, canned beans and vegetables, frozen vegetables, frozen fruits, frozen meals, frozen pizza, bread, baking mixes, plant based butter, olive and coconut oil, coconut milk, honey, maple syrup, preserves, chocolate, coffee, bacon, beef jerky, canned seafood, popcorn, tortilla chips, taco shells, eggs, cheese, apple sauce, apple cider vinegar, spring water, paper products, cleaning products, and other products; dry, frozen, and canned groceries; meat and seafood products; dairy products, dairy substitutes, and eggs; prepared foods; bread and baked products; beverages; and beer, wine, and hard cider products.

