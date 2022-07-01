Denison Mines Corp. (TSE:DML) Senior Officer Sells C$181,710.00 in Stock

Denison Mines Corp. (TSE:DML – Get Rating) (NYSE:DNN) Senior Officer David Lionel Bronkhorst sold 135,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$1.35, for a total transaction of C$181,710.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 400 shares in the company, valued at C$538.40.

TSE:DML opened at C$1.27 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.08, a current ratio of 2.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13. Denison Mines Corp. has a fifty-two week low of C$1.17 and a fifty-two week high of C$2.64. The stock has a market cap of C$1.04 billion and a PE ratio of 16.28. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is C$1.49 and its 200-day simple moving average is C$1.71.

Get Denison Mines alerts:

Denison Mines (TSE:DML – Get Rating) (NYSE:DNN) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 4th. The company reported C$0.05 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of C($0.01) by C$0.06. The company had revenue of C$4.13 million for the quarter. Equities analysts anticipate that Denison Mines Corp. will post -0.02 earnings per share for the current year.

Several equities analysts have issued reports on DML shares. Raymond James boosted their price objective on shares of Denison Mines from C$2.60 to C$2.80 in a research note on Wednesday, March 23rd. TD Securities raised shares of Denison Mines from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a C$2.50 price objective on the stock in a research note on Friday, May 27th.

About Denison Mines (Get Rating)

Denison Mines Corp. engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, extraction, processing, selling of, and investing in uranium properties in Canada. Its flagship project is the 95% interest owned Wheeler River uranium project located in the Athabasca Basin region in northern Saskatchewan. The company was formerly known as International Uranium Corporation and changed its name to Denison Mines Corp.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Denison Mines Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Denison Mines and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.