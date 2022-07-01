Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft Lowers Five Below (NASDAQ:FIVE) Price Target to $216.00

Five Below (NASDAQ:FIVE – Get Rating) had its price objective decreased by research analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from $249.00 to $216.00 in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, The Fly reports. The firm currently has a “buy” rating on the specialty retailer’s stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft’s target price points to a potential upside of 90.43% from the company’s previous close.

A number of other brokerages have also recently weighed in on FIVE. Berenberg Bank began coverage on Five Below in a report on Tuesday, April 19th. They set a “hold” rating and a $181.00 price objective on the stock. UBS Group upgraded shares of Five Below from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from $215.00 to $200.00 in a report on Monday, March 7th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price objective on shares of Five Below from $252.00 to $207.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, March 17th. Loop Capital decreased their target price on shares of Five Below from $210.00 to $165.00 in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. Finally, KeyCorp cut their price target on shares of Five Below from $230.00 to $210.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, June 9th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $187.72.

Five Below stock opened at $113.43 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $134.83 and its 200 day simple moving average is $159.02. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.29 billion, a PE ratio of 24.34, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.30 and a beta of 1.32. Five Below has a 1-year low of $110.83 and a 1-year high of $237.86.

Five Below ( NASDAQ:FIVE Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, June 8th. The specialty retailer reported $0.59 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.58 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $639.60 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $652.73 million. Five Below had a net margin of 9.06% and a return on equity of 24.53%. The firm’s revenue was up 7.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.88 EPS. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Five Below will post 4.99 earnings per share for the current year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in FIVE. Wasatch Advisors Inc. raised its stake in Five Below by 21.4% in the first quarter. Wasatch Advisors Inc. now owns 2,676,533 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $423,883,000 after buying an additional 471,349 shares in the last quarter. Riverbridge Partners LLC grew its holdings in shares of Five Below by 1.9% during the 1st quarter. Riverbridge Partners LLC now owns 1,605,538 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $254,269,000 after acquiring an additional 30,160 shares during the period. State Street Corp raised its position in shares of Five Below by 2.4% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,457,395 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $230,808,000 after acquiring an additional 34,496 shares in the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. lifted its stake in shares of Five Below by 2.9% in the 4th quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 1,255,421 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $259,734,000 after purchasing an additional 35,588 shares during the period. Finally, Montrusco Bolton Investments Inc. boosted its position in shares of Five Below by 33.6% during the first quarter. Montrusco Bolton Investments Inc. now owns 984,211 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $153,397,000 after purchasing an additional 247,319 shares in the last quarter. 99.20% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Five Below, Inc operates as a specialty value retailer in the United States. It offers accessories, including socks, sunglasses, jewelry, scarves, gloves, hair accessories, athletic tops and bottoms, and t-shirts, as well as nail polishes, lip glosses, fragrances, and branded cosmetics; and items used to complete and personalize living space, such as glitter lamps, posters, frames, fleece blankets, plush items, pillows, candles, incense, lighting, novelty décor, accent furniture, and related items, as well as provides storage options for the customers room.

