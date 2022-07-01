Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft Reaffirms Buy Rating for BAE Systems (LON:BA)

Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft restated their buy rating on shares of BAE Systems (LON:BA – Get Rating) in a research report sent to investors on Tuesday morning, MarketBeat.com reports. The brokerage currently has a GBX 860 ($10.55) price objective on the stock.

BA has been the topic of a number of other reports. Berenberg Bank reiterated a buy rating and issued a GBX 850 ($10.43) price objective on shares of BAE Systems in a research report on Monday, May 16th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued a neutral rating and set a GBX 850 ($10.43) price target on shares of BAE Systems in a research report on Friday, May 20th. Barclays restated an overweight rating and set a GBX 900 ($11.04) price objective on shares of BAE Systems in a research note on Tuesday, May 10th. Citigroup reissued a buy rating on shares of BAE Systems in a research note on Monday, April 4th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an equal weight rating on shares of BAE Systems in a research note on Wednesday, May 11th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of GBX 867.60 ($10.64).

Shares of BA stock opened at GBX 827 ($10.15) on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of £26.10 billion and a PE ratio of 15.12. BAE Systems has a 1-year low of GBX 7.67 ($0.09) and a 1-year high of GBX 800.80 ($9.82). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 85.02, a current ratio of 1.01 and a quick ratio of 0.85. The company has a 50-day moving average of GBX 762.44 and a two-hundred day moving average of GBX 681.03.

BAE Systems plc provides defense, aerospace, and security solutions worldwide. The company operates through five segments: Electronic Systems, Cyber & Intelligence, Platforms & Services (US), Air, and Maritime. The Electronic Systems segment offers electronic warfare systems, navigation systems, electro-optical sensors, military and commercial digital engine and flight controls, precision guidance and seeker solutions, military communication systems and data links, persistent surveillance systems, space electronics, and electric drive propulsion systems.

