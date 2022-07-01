Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft Trims South32 (LON:S32) Target Price to GBX 250

South32 (LON:S32 – Get Rating) had its target price cut by Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from GBX 300 ($3.68) to GBX 250 ($3.07) in a report published on Tuesday morning, MarketBeat.com reports. They currently have a hold rating on the stock.

Separately, Barclays restated an underweight rating and issued a GBX 250 ($3.07) price target on shares of South32 in a research report on Monday, May 16th.

LON:S32 opened at GBX 220 ($2.70) on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of £10.20 billion and a PE ratio of 16.18. South32 has a 12 month low of GBX 145 ($1.78) and a 12 month high of GBX 306.50 ($3.76). The company has a quick ratio of 1.87, a current ratio of 2.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 11.87. The company’s 50-day moving average price is GBX 258.86 and its two-hundred day moving average price is GBX 251.28.

South32 Limited operates as a diversified metals and mining company in Australia, Southern Africa, North America, and South America. The company operates through Worsley Alumina, Hillside Aluminium, Mozal Aluminium, Brazil Alumina, Illawarra Metallurgical Coal, Eagle Downs Metallurgical Coal, Australia Manganese, South Africa Managanese, Cerro Matoso, Cannington, Hermosa, and South Africa Energy Coal segments.

