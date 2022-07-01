Deutsche Börse (ETR:DB1) PT Set at €190.00 by JPMorgan Chase & Co.

Deutsche Börse (ETR:DB1 – Get Rating) received a €190.00 ($202.13) price target from stock analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a research report issued on Wednesday, Borsen Zeitung reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co.‘s target price points to a potential upside of 19.05% from the stock’s previous close.

Several other brokerages also recently commented on DB1. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €184.00 ($195.74) price objective on Deutsche Börse in a research note on Wednesday, March 9th. Credit Suisse Group set a €160.00 ($170.21) price target on Deutsche Börse in a research note on Tuesday, June 21st. UBS Group set a €192.00 ($204.26) price target on Deutsche Börse in a research note on Tuesday. Deutsche Bank Rese… set a €193.00 ($205.32) price target on Deutsche Börse in a research note on Monday, May 2nd. Finally, Berenberg Bank set a €165.00 ($175.53) price target on Deutsche Börse in a research note on Tuesday, April 26th.

Shares of Deutsche Börse stock opened at €159.60 ($169.79) on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $29.31 billion and a PE ratio of 22.36. Deutsche Börse has a 12 month low of €135.80 ($144.47) and a 12 month high of €169.55 ($180.37). The company has a current ratio of 1.01, a quick ratio of 0.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 55.03. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is €159.53 and its 200 day simple moving average is €156.25.

Deutsche Börse AG operates as an exchange organization in Europe, the United States, and the Asia-Pacific. The company operates through seven segments: Eurex (Financial Derivatives), EEX (Commodities), 360T (Foreign Exchange), Xetra (Cash Equities), Clearstream (Post-Trading), IFS (Investment Fund Services), and Qontigo (index and analytics business).

