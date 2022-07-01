Deutsche Börse (ETR:DB1) PT Set at €192.00 by Jefferies Financial Group

Deutsche Börse (ETR:DB1 – Get Rating) has been given a €192.00 ($204.26) price target by Jefferies Financial Group in a research report issued on Wednesday, Borsen Zeitung reports. Jefferies Financial Group’s price target indicates a potential upside of 20.30% from the stock’s previous close.

Several other research firms also recently issued reports on DB1. Berenberg Bank set a €165.00 ($175.53) price objective on Deutsche Börse in a report on Tuesday, April 26th. Royal Bank of Canada set a €161.00 ($171.28) price objective on Deutsche Börse in a report on Monday, May 2nd. Deutsche Bank Rese… set a €193.00 ($205.32) target price on Deutsche Börse in a research report on Monday, May 2nd. Warburg Research set a €175.00 ($186.17) target price on Deutsche Börse in a research report on Tuesday, June 14th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group set a €160.00 ($170.21) target price on Deutsche Börse in a research report on Tuesday, June 21st.

DB1 stock opened at €159.60 ($169.79) on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.07, a current ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 55.03. Deutsche Börse has a 52-week low of €135.80 ($144.47) and a 52-week high of €169.55 ($180.37). The stock’s 50 day moving average is €159.53 and its two-hundred day moving average is €156.25. The company has a market capitalization of $29.31 billion and a PE ratio of 22.36.

Deutsche Börse AG operates as an exchange organization in Europe, the United States, and the Asia-Pacific. The company operates through seven segments: Eurex (Financial Derivatives), EEX (Commodities), 360T (Foreign Exchange), Xetra (Cash Equities), Clearstream (Post-Trading), IFS (Investment Fund Services), and Qontigo (index and analytics business).

