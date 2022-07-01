Deutsche Börse (OTCMKTS:DBOEY) Price Target Lowered to €173.00 at Citigroup

Deutsche Börse (OTCMKTS:DBOEY – Get Rating) had its target price lowered by Citigroup from €182.00 ($193.62) to €173.00 ($184.04) in a report released on Thursday, The Fly reports. Citigroup currently has a neutral rating on the financial services provider’s stock.

Several other analysts also recently weighed in on the stock. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of Deutsche Börse to €196.10 ($208.62) in a report on Monday. Credit Suisse Group lifted their target price on shares of Deutsche Börse from €164.00 ($174.47) to €172.00 ($182.98) and gave the company a neutral rating in a report on Thursday, May 5th. Exane BNP Paribas raised shares of Deutsche Börse from a neutral rating to an outperform rating and set a €180.00 ($191.49) target price on the stock in a report on Tuesday, March 15th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price objective on shares of Deutsche Börse from €185.00 ($196.81) to €193.00 ($205.32) and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Friday, April 29th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $175.76.

Get Deutsche Börse alerts:

Shares of DBOEY opened at $16.71 on Thursday. Deutsche Börse has a twelve month low of $14.77 and a twelve month high of $18.44. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $16.82 and its 200-day simple moving average is $17.09. The firm has a market capitalization of $31.75 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.38, a PEG ratio of 1.74 and a beta of 0.77.

Deutsche Börse ( OTCMKTS:DBOEY Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, April 25th. The financial services provider reported $0.27 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.24 by $0.03. Deutsche Börse had a net margin of 28.08% and a return on equity of 18.47%. The company had revenue of $1.46 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.14 billion. Equities research analysts expect that Deutsche Börse will post 0.83 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 7th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 20th were given a dividend of $0.2282 per share. This represents a yield of 1.35%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 19th. Deutsche Börse’s payout ratio is currently 26.83%.

Deutsche Börse Company Profile (Get Rating)

Deutsche Börse AG operates as an exchange organization in Europe, the United States, and the Asia-Pacific. The company operates through seven segments: Eurex (Financial Derivatives), EEX (Commodities), 360T (Foreign Exchange), Xetra (Cash Equities), Clearstream (Post-Trading), IFS (Investment Fund Services), and Qontigo (index and analytics business).

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Deutsche Börse Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Deutsche Börse and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.