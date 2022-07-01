Deutsche Lufthansa (ETR:LHA) Given a €4.75 Price Target by Sanford C. Bernstein Analysts

Sanford C. Bernstein set a €4.75 ($5.05) target price on Deutsche Lufthansa (ETR:LHA – Get Rating) in a research report report published on Thursday morning, Borsen Zeitung reports.

LHA has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Deutsche Bank Rese… set a €7.50 ($7.98) target price on shares of Deutsche Lufthansa in a research note on Friday, June 24th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €8.30 ($8.83) price objective on shares of Deutsche Lufthansa in a research note on Friday, March 4th. UBS Group set a €7.25 ($7.71) price objective on shares of Deutsche Lufthansa in a research note on Friday, May 13th. Berenberg Bank set a €6.30 ($6.70) price objective on shares of Deutsche Lufthansa in a research note on Friday, June 24th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group set a €8.00 ($8.51) price objective on shares of Deutsche Lufthansa in a research note on Thursday, May 5th.

ETR LHA opened at €5.56 ($5.92) on Thursday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is €6.64 and its two-hundred day moving average price is €6.80. The stock has a market cap of $6.65 billion and a PE ratio of -2.96. Deutsche Lufthansa has a fifty-two week low of €5.24 ($5.57) and a fifty-two week high of €10.32 ($10.98). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 298.58, a quick ratio of 0.76 and a current ratio of 0.90.

Deutsche Lufthansa AG operates as an aviation company in Germany and internationally. The company's Network Airlines segment offers passenger services. Its Eurowings segment provides passenger services through a route network of more than 100 destinations in over 50 countries. The company's Logistics Business segment offers transport services for various cargoes, including general cargo, dangerous goods, valuables, vulnerable, perishables, live animals, courier, emergency, airmail/e-commerce, and temperature sensitive goods services approximately 300 destinations in 100 countries.

