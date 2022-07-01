Deutsche Telekom (FRA:DTE) Given a €28.50 Price Target by JPMorgan Chase & Co. Analysts

Deutsche Telekom (FRA:DTE – Get Rating) has been assigned a €28.50 ($30.32) target price by investment analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, Borsen Zeitung reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co.‘s price target would suggest a potential upside of 50.43% from the company’s current price.

A number of other analysts also recently issued reports on DTE. Jefferies Financial Group set a €21.30 ($22.66) price objective on Deutsche Telekom in a research note on Wednesday, June 8th. Credit Suisse Group set a €21.00 ($22.34) target price on Deutsche Telekom in a research report on Tuesday, May 17th. Sanford C. Bernstein set a €24.60 ($26.17) target price on Deutsche Telekom in a research report on Wednesday, June 22nd. Barclays set a €23.50 ($25.00) target price on Deutsche Telekom in a research report on Thursday, June 9th. Finally, UBS Group set a €26.00 ($27.66) price objective on Deutsche Telekom in a research report on Thursday, June 9th.

FRA DTE opened at €18.95 ($20.16) on Wednesday. The stock’s 50 day moving average is €18.21 and its 200 day moving average is €17.14. Deutsche Telekom has a 12 month low of €12.72 ($13.53) and a 12 month high of €18.13 ($19.29).

Deutsche Telekom AG, together with its subsidiaries, provides integrated telecommunication services. The company operates through five segments: Germany, United States, Europe, Systems Solutions, and Group Development. It offers fixed-network services, including voice and data communication services based on fixed-network and broadband technology; and sells terminal equipment and other hardware products, as well as services to resellers.

