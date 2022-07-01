DHB Capital Corp. (NASDAQ:DHBC) Short Interest Down 44.4% in June

DHB Capital Corp. (NASDAQ:DHBC – Get Rating) was the target of a significant drop in short interest in the month of June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 2,500 shares, a drop of 44.4% from the May 31st total of 4,500 shares. Approximately 0.0% of the company’s stock are sold short. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 22,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.1 days.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of DHBC. Robinson Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of DHB Capital by 107.9% in the 4th quarter. Robinson Capital Management LLC now owns 21,551 shares of the company’s stock worth $210,000 after acquiring an additional 11,186 shares in the last quarter. Cheyne Capital Management UK LLP bought a new stake in shares of DHB Capital in the 1st quarter valued at $373,000. Toronto Dominion Bank increased its position in shares of DHB Capital by 14.7% in the 4th quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 57,325 shares of the company’s stock valued at $559,000 after buying an additional 7,325 shares in the last quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC bought a new position in DHB Capital during the 3rd quarter worth about $618,000. Finally, P Schoenfeld Asset Management LP bought a new position in DHB Capital during the 1st quarter worth about $657,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 53.16% of the company’s stock.

DHBC opened at $9.78 on Friday. DHB Capital has a 1 year low of $9.60 and a 1 year high of $10.09. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $9.79 and a 200 day moving average price of $9.76.

DHB Capital Corp. intends to effect a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in Glen Cove, New York.

