Diageo (NYSE:DEO) Cut to Sell at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft

Diageo (NYSE:DEO – Get Rating) was downgraded by equities research analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report issued on Wednesday, MarketBeat reports.

A number of other analysts have also recently commented on DEO. Credit Suisse Group reduced their target price on shares of Diageo from GBX 4,700 ($57.66) to GBX 4,400 ($53.98) in a report on Friday, June 17th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of Diageo from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, March 17th. Societe Generale upped their target price on shares of Diageo from GBX 4,250 ($52.14) to GBX 4,500 ($55.21) in a report on Tuesday, April 19th. StockNews.com cut shares of Diageo from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 8th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on shares of Diageo from GBX 4,500 ($55.21) to GBX 4,100 ($50.30) in a report on Tuesday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Diageo currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $4,180.00.

Shares of Diageo stock opened at $174.12 on Wednesday. Diageo has a twelve month low of $166.24 and a twelve month high of $223.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.40, a quick ratio of 0.70 and a current ratio of 1.52. The company’s 50 day moving average is $184.97 and its 200 day moving average is $197.25.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. grew its stake in Diageo by 41.0% during the fourth quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 172 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,000 after acquiring an additional 50 shares in the last quarter. Heritage Investment Group Inc. grew its stake in Diageo by 4.5% during the first quarter. Heritage Investment Group Inc. now owns 1,150 shares of the company’s stock valued at $234,000 after acquiring an additional 50 shares in the last quarter. Sound View Wealth Advisors Group LLC grew its stake in Diageo by 0.4% during the fourth quarter. Sound View Wealth Advisors Group LLC now owns 14,298 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,148,000 after acquiring an additional 51 shares in the last quarter. First National Bank of Hutchinson grew its stake in Diageo by 3.1% during the fourth quarter. First National Bank of Hutchinson now owns 1,676 shares of the company’s stock valued at $369,000 after acquiring an additional 51 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Welch & Forbes LLC grew its stake in Diageo by 0.6% during the fourth quarter. Welch & Forbes LLC now owns 8,984 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,977,000 after acquiring an additional 52 shares in the last quarter. 9.23% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Diageo (Get Rating)

Diageo plc, together with its subsidiaries, produces, markets, and sells alcoholic beverages worldwide. The company offers scotch, whisky, gin, vodka, rum, ready to drink products, Irish cream liqueur, raki, liqueur, wine, tequila, Canadian whisky, American whiskey, cachaca, and brandy, as well as beer, including cider and non-alcoholic products.

