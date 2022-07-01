Digital Realty Trust (NYSE:DLR) Shares Down 7.3% After Insider Selling

Digital Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:DLR – Get Rating) shares were down 7.3% during trading on Wednesday following insider selling activity. The company traded as low as $124.00 and last traded at $124.69. Approximately 19,621 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 99% from the average daily volume of 1,586,358 shares. The stock had previously closed at $134.56.

Specifically, EVP David C. Ruberg sold 50,000 shares of Digital Realty Trust stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $137.55, for a total transaction of $6,877,500.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 200,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $27,510,000. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Dyer Corey sold 2,504 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $137.27, for a total transaction of $343,724.08. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 11,689 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,604,549.03. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.41% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have recently commented on DLR. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Digital Realty Trust from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, May 2nd. TheStreet raised shares of Digital Realty Trust from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 5th. Jefferies Financial Group raised shares of Digital Realty Trust from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $151.00 to $160.00 in a report on Thursday. TD Securities boosted their target price on shares of Digital Realty Trust from $170.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, April 29th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upgraded shares of Digital Realty Trust from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $150.00 to $144.00 in a research report on Wednesday, June 15th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating, eight have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Digital Realty Trust has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $165.46.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82, a current ratio of 0.59 and a quick ratio of 0.59. The firm has a market cap of $36.96 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.94, a PEG ratio of 2.98 and a beta of 0.29. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $135.29 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $144.28.

Digital Realty Trust (NYSE:DLR – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 28th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.22 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.62 by ($1.40). Digital Realty Trust had a net margin of 31.28% and a return on equity of 8.13%. The firm had revenue of $1.13 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.13 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.67 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 3.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Digital Realty Trust, Inc. will post 6.85 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 15th were given a dividend of $1.22 per share. This represents a $4.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.76%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, June 14th. Digital Realty Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 101.25%.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Tyler Stone Wealth Management bought a new position in shares of Digital Realty Trust in the fourth quarter worth about $25,000. FSB Premier Wealth Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Digital Realty Trust in the fourth quarter worth about $31,000. Core Alternative Capital grew its holdings in shares of Digital Realty Trust by 1,133.3% in the first quarter. Core Alternative Capital now owns 222 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 204 shares during the last quarter. Covestor Ltd purchased a new stake in Digital Realty Trust in the fourth quarter worth about $32,000. Finally, TAP Consulting LLC purchased a new stake in Digital Realty Trust in the fourth quarter worth about $33,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 98.53% of the company’s stock.

Digital Realty Trust (NYSE:DLR)

Digital Realty supports the world's leading enterprises and service providers by delivering the full spectrum of data center, colocation and interconnection solutions. PlatformDIGITALR, the company's global data center platform, provides customers a trusted foundation and proven Pervasive Datacenter Architecture PDxTM solution methodology for scaling digital business and efficiently managing data gravity challenges.

