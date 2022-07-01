Digital Realty Trust (NYSE:DLR) Stock Price Down 7.3% on Insider Selling

Digital Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:DLR – Get Rating) shares fell 7.3% during mid-day trading on Wednesday following insider selling activity. The company traded as low as $124.00 and last traded at $124.69. 19,621 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 99% from the average session volume of 1,586,358 shares. The stock had previously closed at $134.56.

Specifically, EVP David C. Ruberg sold 50,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $137.55, for a total value of $6,877,500.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 200,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $27,510,000. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Dyer Corey sold 2,504 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $137.27, for a total transaction of $343,724.08. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 11,689 shares in the company, valued at $1,604,549.03. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.41% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group raised shares of Digital Realty Trust from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $151.00 to $160.00 in a research note on Thursday. TheStreet raised shares of Digital Realty Trust from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 5th. TD Securities boosted their price target on shares of Digital Realty Trust from $170.00 to $175.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, April 29th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised shares of Digital Realty Trust from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and reduced their price target for the company from $150.00 to $144.00 in a research note on Wednesday, June 15th. Finally, Citigroup reduced their price target on shares of Digital Realty Trust from $165.00 to $160.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, June 10th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating, eight have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $165.46.

The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $135.29 and its 200 day simple moving average is $144.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82, a quick ratio of 0.59 and a current ratio of 0.59. The company has a market capitalization of $36.96 billion, a PE ratio of 26.94, a P/E/G ratio of 2.98 and a beta of 0.29.

Digital Realty Trust (NYSE:DLR – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 28th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.22 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.62 by ($1.40). Digital Realty Trust had a net margin of 31.28% and a return on equity of 8.13%. The firm had revenue of $1.13 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.13 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.67 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect that Digital Realty Trust, Inc. will post 6.85 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 15th were given a $1.22 dividend. This represents a $4.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.76%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, June 14th. Digital Realty Trust’s dividend payout ratio is presently 101.25%.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. First Affirmative Financial Network increased its position in shares of Digital Realty Trust by 34.1% in the 1st quarter. First Affirmative Financial Network now owns 3,491 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $495,000 after purchasing an additional 887 shares during the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd boosted its holdings in shares of Digital Realty Trust by 7.6% in the 4th quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd now owns 52,788 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $9,336,000 after buying an additional 3,748 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of Digital Realty Trust by 0.8% in the 4th quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,174,836 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $207,793,000 after buying an additional 9,132 shares in the last quarter. Williams Jones Wealth Management LLC. acquired a new position in shares of Digital Realty Trust in the 4th quarter valued at $239,000. Finally, Elk River Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Digital Realty Trust by 9.4% in the 1st quarter. Elk River Wealth Management LLC now owns 24,347 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $3,453,000 after buying an additional 2,093 shares in the last quarter. 98.53% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Digital Realty supports the world's leading enterprises and service providers by delivering the full spectrum of data center, colocation and interconnection solutions. PlatformDIGITALR, the company's global data center platform, provides customers a trusted foundation and proven Pervasive Datacenter Architecture PDxTM solution methodology for scaling digital business and efficiently managing data gravity challenges.

