Digital Realty Trust (NYSE:DLR) Upgraded to Buy by Jefferies Financial Group

Jefferies Financial Group upgraded shares of Digital Realty Trust (NYSE:DLR – Get Rating) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report released on Thursday morning, MarketBeat Ratings reports. They currently have $160.00 price target on the real estate investment trust’s stock, up from their prior price target of $151.00.

Several other research analysts also recently commented on DLR. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised Digital Realty Trust from a hold rating to a buy rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $150.00 to $144.00 in a report on Wednesday, June 15th. Citigroup reduced their target price on Digital Realty Trust from $165.00 to $160.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a report on Friday, June 10th. TD Securities upped their price objective on Digital Realty Trust from $170.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Friday, April 29th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on Digital Realty Trust from $155.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a report on Monday, April 25th. Finally, TheStreet raised Digital Realty Trust from a c+ rating to a b- rating in a report on Tuesday, April 5th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating, eight have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Digital Realty Trust has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $165.46.

NYSE DLR opened at $129.83 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 0.59, a quick ratio of 0.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $135.29 and its two-hundred day moving average is $144.28. The company has a market capitalization of $36.96 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.94, a PEG ratio of 2.98 and a beta of 0.29. Digital Realty Trust has a 1-year low of $124.00 and a 1-year high of $178.22.

Digital Realty Trust ( NYSE:DLR Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, April 28th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.22 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.62 by ($1.40). The business had revenue of $1.13 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.13 billion. Digital Realty Trust had a return on equity of 8.13% and a net margin of 31.28%. The firm’s revenue was up 3.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.67 earnings per share. On average, analysts predict that Digital Realty Trust will post 6.85 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 15th were given a dividend of $1.22 per share. This represents a $4.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.76%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, June 14th. Digital Realty Trust’s payout ratio is 101.25%.

In related news, EVP David C. Ruberg sold 50,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $137.55, for a total value of $6,877,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 200,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $27,510,000. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, EVP Dyer Corey sold 2,504 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $137.27, for a total value of $343,724.08. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 11,689 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,604,549.03. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.41% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Digital Realty Trust by 1.5% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 45,440,352 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $6,443,442,000 after purchasing an additional 661,206 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Digital Realty Trust by 5.3% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 27,078,699 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $4,789,409,000 after purchasing an additional 1,360,474 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Digital Realty Trust by 8.0% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 19,146,859 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,715,025,000 after purchasing an additional 1,425,990 shares in the last quarter. Cohen & Steers Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Digital Realty Trust by 8.5% during the 1st quarter. Cohen & Steers Inc. now owns 13,978,576 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,982,504,000 after purchasing an additional 1,100,311 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Digital Realty Trust by 5.4% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 5,331,398 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $940,538,000 after purchasing an additional 274,575 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 98.53% of the company’s stock.

Digital Realty Trust

Digital Realty supports the world's leading enterprises and service providers by delivering the full spectrum of data center, colocation and interconnection solutions. PlatformDIGITALR, the company's global data center platform, provides customers a trusted foundation and proven Pervasive Datacenter Architecture PDxTM solution methodology for scaling digital business and efficiently managing data gravity challenges.

