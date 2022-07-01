Diploma (LON:DPLM) Price Target Cut to GBX 2,100 by Analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

Diploma (LON:DPLM – Get Rating) had its price target lowered by equities research analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. from GBX 2,450 ($30.06) to GBX 2,100 ($25.76) in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, Marketbeat reports. The brokerage presently has an “underweight” rating on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co.‘s price objective indicates a potential downside of 5.75% from the stock’s previous close.

A number of other brokerages also recently issued reports on DPLM. Shore Capital restated a “buy” rating on shares of Diploma in a report on Tuesday, April 12th. Berenberg Bank increased their price objective on shares of Diploma from GBX 3,200 ($39.26) to GBX 3,360 ($41.22) and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 11th. Barclays reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and set a GBX 3,290 ($40.36) price objective on shares of Diploma in a research report on Tuesday, April 12th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised shares of Diploma to a “sector perform” rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from GBX 2,600 ($31.90) to GBX 2,450 ($30.06) in a research report on Tuesday, May 17th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of GBX 2,940 ($36.07).

Shares of LON DPLM opened at GBX 2,228 ($27.33) on Wednesday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of GBX 2,490.13 and a 200-day simple moving average of GBX 2,716.90. The company has a market capitalization of £2.78 billion and a P/E ratio of 37.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 73.00, a current ratio of 2.37 and a quick ratio of 1.45. Diploma has a 1 year low of GBX 2,090 ($25.64) and a 1 year high of GBX 3,504 ($42.99).

Diploma PLC, together with its subsidiaries, supplies specialized technical products and services in the United Kingdom, rest of Europe, North America, and internationally. It operates through three business sectors: Life Sciences, Seals, and Controls. The Life Sciences sector supplies clinical diagnostics instrumentation and products, consumables, specialty surgical devices, and related consumables and services to public hospitals, private clinics, pathology laboratories, scientific research, and medical segments; surgical equipment for hospital operating rooms; and distributes laboratory diagnostics, specialty medical devices, devices, equipment, and patient monitoring technologies used in operating theatres, as well as medically supervised nutrition.

