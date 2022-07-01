Direxion Daily FTSE China Bull 3X Shares (NYSEARCA:YINN) Sees Unusually-High Trading Volume

Shares of Direxion Daily FTSE China Bull 3X Shares (NYSEARCA:YINN – Get Rating) saw an uptick in trading volume on Wednesday . 26,680 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 97% from the previous session’s volume of 874,460 shares.The stock last traded at $96.96 and had previously closed at $100.58.

The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $80.16 and a 200-day simple moving average of $119.20.

Get Direxion Daily FTSE China Bull 3X Shares alerts:

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. TB Alternative Assets Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of Direxion Daily FTSE China Bull 3X Shares during the 1st quarter valued at $5,314,000. UBS Group AG raised its stake in shares of Direxion Daily FTSE China Bull 3X Shares by 9,825.8% during the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 234,448 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,084,000 after purchasing an additional 232,086 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its stake in shares of Direxion Daily FTSE China Bull 3X Shares by 123.0% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 200,690 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $927,000 after purchasing an additional 110,682 shares during the period. HighTower Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Direxion Daily FTSE China Bull 3X Shares by 8.1% during the 4th quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 50,526 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $422,000 after purchasing an additional 3,771 shares during the period. Finally, Viewpoint Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Direxion Daily FTSE China Bull 3X Shares by 1,250.0% in the 1st quarter. Viewpoint Capital Management LLC now owns 43,200 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $200,000 after acquiring an additional 40,000 shares during the last quarter.

Direxion Daily China Bull 3x Shares ETF (the Fund) seeks daily investment results of 300% of the price performance of the BNY China Select ADR Index (the China Index). The China Index is a free float-adjusted capitalization-weighted index designed by the Bank of New York to track the performance of a basket of companies who have their primary equity listing on a stock exchange in China and which also have depositary receipts that trade on a United States exchange or on the National Association of Securities and Dealers Automated Quotation.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Direxion Daily FTSE China Bull 3X Shares Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Direxion Daily FTSE China Bull 3X Shares and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.