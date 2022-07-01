Direxion Daily Junior Gold Miners Index Bull 2X Shares (NYSEARCA:JNUG) Stock Pass Below 50-Day Moving Average of $51.52

Direxion Daily Junior Gold Miners Index Bull 2X Shares (NYSEARCA:JNUG – Get Rating)’s share price passed below its fifty day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of $51.52 and traded as low as $33.27. Direxion Daily Junior Gold Miners Index Bull 2X Shares shares last traded at $33.46, with a volume of 1,859,902 shares changing hands.

The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $51.52 and its 200-day simple moving average is $62.29.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Direxion Daily Junior Gold Miners Index Bull 2X Shares in the 1st quarter valued at $65,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. acquired a new stake in shares of Direxion Daily Junior Gold Miners Index Bull 2X Shares in the 1st quarter valued at $103,000. HighTower Advisors LLC lifted its position in Direxion Daily Junior Gold Miners Index Bull 2X Shares by 53.1% during the 4th quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 4,326 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $278,000 after buying an additional 1,500 shares in the last quarter. U S Global Investors Inc. acquired a new position in Direxion Daily Junior Gold Miners Index Bull 2X Shares during the 4th quarter worth about $244,000. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE lifted its position in Direxion Daily Junior Gold Miners Index Bull 2X Shares by 2,637.9% during the 1st quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 4,189 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $321,000 after buying an additional 4,036 shares in the last quarter.

