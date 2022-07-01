Direxion Daily S&P 500 Bear 3X Shares (NYSEARCA:SPXS) Trading Up 1.6%

Direxion Daily S&P 500 Bear 3X Shares (NYSEARCA:SPXS – Get Rating) shares were up 1.6% on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $26.38 and last traded at $26.38. Approximately 184,648 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 99% from the average daily volume of 22,496,141 shares. The stock had previously closed at $25.96.

The business’s 50 day moving average is $24.01 and its two-hundred day moving average is $20.65.

Get Direxion Daily S&P 500 Bear 3X Shares alerts:

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Bank of Montreal Can raised its stake in Direxion Daily S&P 500 Bear 3X Shares by 1,313.6% in the first quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 1,145 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 1,064 shares in the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors purchased a new position in shares of Direxion Daily S&P 500 Bear 3X Shares in the 1st quarter worth about $44,000. Citigroup Inc. bought a new position in shares of Direxion Daily S&P 500 Bear 3X Shares during the 1st quarter valued at about $53,000. Spire Wealth Management purchased a new position in shares of Direxion Daily S&P 500 Bear 3X Shares during the 4th quarter valued at about $58,000. Finally, JFS Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Direxion Daily S&P 500 Bear 3X Shares during the 4th quarter valued at about $82,000.

Direxion Daily S&P 500 Bear 3X Shares ETF, formerly Direxion Daily S&P 500 Bear 3X Shares, seeks daily investment results of 300% of the inverse (or opposite) of the price performance of the S&P 500 Index. The S&P 500 Index is a capitalization-weighted index composed of 500 domestic common stocks. Standard & Poor’s selects the 500 stocks comprising the Index on the basis of market values and industry diversification.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Direxion Daily S&P 500 Bear 3X Shares Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Direxion Daily S&P 500 Bear 3X Shares and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.