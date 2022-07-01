Dollar General Co. (NYSE:DG) Shares Purchased by Ellevest Inc.

Ellevest Inc. lifted its position in Dollar General Co. (NYSE:DG – Get Rating) by 24.0% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,228 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 238 shares during the quarter. Ellevest Inc.’s holdings in Dollar General were worth $273,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Delos Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Dollar General in the 4th quarter valued at about $25,000. FSB Premier Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Dollar General in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $26,000. TAP Consulting LLC purchased a new position in Dollar General in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Sandy Cove Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Dollar General in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Finally, Amplius Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Dollar General during the fourth quarter worth $34,000. 94.86% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:DG opened at $245.44 on Friday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $230.49 and its two-hundred day moving average is $223.35. The company has a quick ratio of 0.09, a current ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66. Dollar General Co. has a 12-month low of $183.25 and a 12-month high of $262.20. The company has a market cap of $55.71 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.17, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.78 and a beta of 0.52.

Dollar General ( NYSE:DG Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 26th. The company reported $2.41 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.31 by $0.10. Dollar General had a net margin of 6.58% and a return on equity of 37.05%. The business had revenue of $8.75 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.71 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $2.82 earnings per share. Dollar General’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts anticipate that Dollar General Co. will post 11.48 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, July 19th. Investors of record on Tuesday, July 5th will be issued a $0.55 dividend. This represents a $2.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.90%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, July 1st. Dollar General’s dividend payout ratio is presently 22.56%.

In other Dollar General news, EVP Antonio Zuazo sold 2,999 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $227.43, for a total transaction of $682,062.57. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 9,491 shares in the company, valued at $2,158,538.13. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CAO Anita C. Elliott sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $247.11, for a total transaction of $1,235,550.00. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 16,279 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,022,703.69. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 20,790 shares of company stock valued at $4,857,823 over the last quarter. 0.60% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on DG shares. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on Dollar General from $220.00 to $255.00 in a report on Thursday, March 17th. BMO Capital Markets raised their price objective on Dollar General from $250.00 to $265.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, March 18th. Raymond James reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $260.00 target price on shares of Dollar General in a report on Friday, March 18th. Telsey Advisory Group reduced their target price on Dollar General from $265.00 to $230.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, May 24th. Finally, StockNews.com cut Dollar General from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, May 27th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $245.33.

Dollar General Corporation, a discount retailer, provides various merchandise products in the southern, southwestern, Midwestern, and eastern United States. It offers consumable products, including paper and cleaning products, such as paper towels, bath tissues, paper dinnerware, trash and storage bags, disinfectants, and laundry products; packaged food comprising cereals, pasta, canned soups, fruits and vegetables, condiments, spices, sugar, and flour; and perishables that include milk, eggs, bread, refrigerated and frozen food, beer, and wine.

