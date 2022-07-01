Dollar General Co. (NYSE:DG) Shares Sold by Hartford Investment Management Co.

Hartford Investment Management Co. decreased its stake in Dollar General Co. (NYSE:DG – Get Rating) by 7.5% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 21,858 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,775 shares during the period. Hartford Investment Management Co.’s holdings in Dollar General were worth $4,866,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Delos Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Dollar General in the fourth quarter valued at about $25,000. FSB Premier Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new position in Dollar General during the fourth quarter worth about $26,000. Sandy Cove Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Dollar General during the fourth quarter worth about $28,000. TAP Consulting LLC acquired a new position in Dollar General during the fourth quarter worth about $28,000. Finally, Amplius Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Dollar General during the fourth quarter worth about $34,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.86% of the company’s stock.

Get Dollar General alerts:

In other news, EVP Antonio Zuazo sold 2,999 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $227.43, for a total transaction of $682,062.57. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 9,491 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,158,538.13. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CAO Anita C. Elliott sold 7,502 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $235.70, for a total transaction of $1,768,221.40. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 16,279 shares in the company, valued at $3,836,960.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 20,790 shares of company stock valued at $4,857,823. 0.60% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Dollar General stock opened at $245.44 on Friday. Dollar General Co. has a 1 year low of $183.25 and a 1 year high of $262.20. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $230.49 and a 200 day moving average price of $223.35. The company has a market cap of $55.71 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.17, a PEG ratio of 1.78 and a beta of 0.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66, a quick ratio of 0.09 and a current ratio of 0.97.

Dollar General (NYSE:DG – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 26th. The company reported $2.41 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.31 by $0.10. Dollar General had a net margin of 6.58% and a return on equity of 37.05%. The firm had revenue of $8.75 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.71 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $2.82 earnings per share. Dollar General’s revenue was up 4.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts predict that Dollar General Co. will post 11.48 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, July 19th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, July 5th will be paid a dividend of $0.55 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, July 1st. This represents a $2.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.90%. Dollar General’s dividend payout ratio is currently 22.56%.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on DG. Morgan Stanley upgraded shares of Dollar General from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $225.00 to $250.00 in a research report on Thursday, June 16th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on shares of Dollar General from $220.00 to $255.00 in a research report on Thursday, March 17th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price objective on shares of Dollar General from $242.00 to $234.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 25th. Piper Sandler cut their price objective on shares of Dollar General from $270.00 to $265.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, March 18th. Finally, Gordon Haskett lowered shares of Dollar General from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $210.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Friday, May 20th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Dollar General currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $245.33.

Dollar General Company Profile (Get Rating)

Dollar General Corporation, a discount retailer, provides various merchandise products in the southern, southwestern, Midwestern, and eastern United States. It offers consumable products, including paper and cleaning products, such as paper towels, bath tissues, paper dinnerware, trash and storage bags, disinfectants, and laundry products; packaged food comprising cereals, pasta, canned soups, fruits and vegetables, condiments, spices, sugar, and flour; and perishables that include milk, eggs, bread, refrigerated and frozen food, beer, and wine.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Dollar General Co. (NYSE:DG – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Dollar General Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dollar General and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.