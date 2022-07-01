Dollar General Co. (NYSE:DG) Shares Sold by Sigma Planning Corp

Sigma Planning Corp decreased its holdings in shares of Dollar General Co. (NYSE:DG – Get Rating) by 12.7% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 18,445 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,680 shares during the quarter. Sigma Planning Corp’s holdings in Dollar General were worth $4,107,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Handelsbanken Fonder AB grew its holdings in shares of Dollar General by 3.1% in the fourth quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB now owns 74,635 shares of the company’s stock valued at $17,601,000 after purchasing an additional 2,261 shares during the period. HB Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Dollar General in the fourth quarter valued at about $912,000. Intelligent Financial Strategies purchased a new stake in shares of Dollar General in the fourth quarter valued at about $152,000. Arvest Trust Co. N A purchased a new stake in shares of Dollar General in the fourth quarter valued at about $270,000. Finally, Dixon Hughes Goodman Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Dollar General by 81.0% during the first quarter. Dixon Hughes Goodman Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 353 shares of the company’s stock worth $79,000 after buying an additional 158 shares during the period. 94.86% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Dollar General alerts:

In related news, Director Patricia Filikrushel sold 5,289 shares of Dollar General stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $221.59, for a total value of $1,171,989.51. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 22,793 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,050,700.87. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP Antonio Zuazo sold 2,999 shares of Dollar General stock in a transaction on Friday, May 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $227.43, for a total transaction of $682,062.57. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 9,491 shares in the company, valued at $2,158,538.13. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 20,790 shares of company stock worth $4,857,823. Insiders own 0.60% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Dollar General stock opened at $245.44 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $55.71 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.17, a P/E/G ratio of 1.78 and a beta of 0.52. Dollar General Co. has a 52 week low of $183.25 and a 52 week high of $262.20. The company has a quick ratio of 0.09, a current ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $230.49 and its two-hundred day moving average is $223.35.

Dollar General (NYSE:DG – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 26th. The company reported $2.41 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.31 by $0.10. The company had revenue of $8.75 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.71 billion. Dollar General had a net margin of 6.58% and a return on equity of 37.05%. The firm’s revenue was up 4.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $2.82 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts expect that Dollar General Co. will post 11.48 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, July 19th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, July 5th will be given a dividend of $0.55 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, July 1st. This represents a $2.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.90%. Dollar General’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 22.56%.

Several research analysts have weighed in on DG shares. StockNews.com lowered shares of Dollar General from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, May 27th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price target on shares of Dollar General from $242.00 to $234.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 25th. Oppenheimer increased their price target on shares of Dollar General to $240.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 26th. Gordon Haskett cut shares of Dollar General from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $210.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Friday, May 20th. Finally, Telsey Advisory Group reduced their price target on shares of Dollar General from $265.00 to $230.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, May 24th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Dollar General presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $245.33.

Dollar General Profile (Get Rating)

Dollar General Corporation, a discount retailer, provides various merchandise products in the southern, southwestern, Midwestern, and eastern United States. It offers consumable products, including paper and cleaning products, such as paper towels, bath tissues, paper dinnerware, trash and storage bags, disinfectants, and laundry products; packaged food comprising cereals, pasta, canned soups, fruits and vegetables, condiments, spices, sugar, and flour; and perishables that include milk, eggs, bread, refrigerated and frozen food, beer, and wine.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Dollar General Co. (NYSE:DG – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Dollar General Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dollar General and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.