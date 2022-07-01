Dominion Energy, Inc. (NYSE:D) Shares Sold by Camelot Portfolios LLC

Camelot Portfolios LLC cut its stake in shares of Dominion Energy, Inc. (NYSE:D – Get Rating) by 55.6% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 5,243 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 6,577 shares during the period. Camelot Portfolios LLC’s holdings in Dominion Energy were worth $446,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. DeDora Capital Inc. acquired a new position in Dominion Energy during the 1st quarter worth approximately $27,000. Comprehensive Financial Consultants Institutional Inc. purchased a new stake in Dominion Energy during the 4th quarter worth approximately $30,000. West Bancorporation Inc. purchased a new stake in Dominion Energy during the 4th quarter worth approximately $30,000. Rather & Kittrell Inc. purchased a new stake in Dominion Energy during the 4th quarter worth approximately $31,000. Finally, Standard Family Office LLC purchased a new stake in Dominion Energy during the 4th quarter worth approximately $32,000. 68.39% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Dominion Energy alerts:

Several research firms have issued reports on D. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on Dominion Energy from $91.00 to $87.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, May 23rd. KeyCorp lifted their price objective on Dominion Energy from $90.00 to $92.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 20th. UBS Group dropped their price objective on Dominion Energy from $99.00 to $90.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on Dominion Energy in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $84.57.

Shares of NYSE D opened at $79.81 on Friday. Dominion Energy, Inc. has a twelve month low of $70.37 and a twelve month high of $88.78. The company has a current ratio of 0.79, a quick ratio of 0.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.42. The company has a market capitalization of $64.75 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.29, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.02 and a beta of 0.41. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $81.20 and a 200-day simple moving average of $81.06.

Dominion Energy (NYSE:D – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 5th. The utilities provider reported $1.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.19 by ($0.01). Dominion Energy had a net margin of 20.81% and a return on equity of 12.99%. The company had revenue of $4.28 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.31 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.09 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts predict that Dominion Energy, Inc. will post 4.11 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 20th. Investors of record on Friday, June 3rd were given a dividend of $0.6675 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 2nd. This represents a $2.67 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.35%. Dominion Energy’s dividend payout ratio is currently 74.58%.

Dominion Energy Profile (Get Rating)

Dominion Energy, Inc produces and distributes energy. The company operates through four segments: Dominion Energy Virginia, Gas Distribution, Dominion Energy South Carolina, and Contracted Assets. The Dominion Energy Virginia segment generates, transmits, and distributes regulated electricity to residential, commercial, industrial, and governmental customers in Virginia and North Carolina.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Dominion Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dominion Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.