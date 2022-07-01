DoorDash (NYSE:DASH) Stock Price Down 7.9% on Insider Selling

DoorDash, Inc. (NYSE:DASH – Get Rating)’s stock price dropped 7.9% on Thursday following insider selling activity. The company traded as low as $61.95 and last traded at $62.09. Approximately 33,011 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 99% from the average daily volume of 6,007,573 shares. The stock had previously closed at $67.42.

Specifically, insider Keith Yandell sold 13,394 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $63.57, for a total value of $851,456.58. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 261,667 shares in the company, valued at $16,634,171.19. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, General Counsel Tia Sherringham sold 625 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $88.00, for a total transaction of $55,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the general counsel now owns 163,337 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $14,373,656. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 229,733 shares of company stock valued at $16,675,159 over the last 90 days. 15.54% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

DASH has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Raymond James initiated coverage on shares of DoorDash in a research report on Monday, June 6th. They set a “market perform” rating for the company. Needham & Company LLC cut their price objective on shares of DoorDash from $140.00 to $100.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday. DA Davidson cut their price objective on shares of DoorDash from $135.00 to $82.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, June 3rd. Citigroup cut their price objective on shares of DoorDash from $155.00 to $138.00 in a research report on Friday, May 6th. Finally, Mizuho cut their price objective on shares of DoorDash from $150.00 to $100.00 in a research report on Friday, May 6th. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, DoorDash presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $140.19.

The business’s 50 day moving average is $70.71 and its 200-day moving average is $99.56. The company has a market cap of $22.54 billion, a PE ratio of -41.94 and a beta of 1.03.

DoorDash (NYSE:DASH – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 5th. The company reported ($0.48) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.38) by ($0.10). DoorDash had a negative return on equity of 11.29% and a negative net margin of 9.97%. The firm had revenue of $1.46 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.38 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.34) EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 35.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts predict that DoorDash, Inc. will post -1.64 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of DASH. SC US Ttgp LTD. raised its holdings in DoorDash by 0.9% during the first quarter. SC US Ttgp LTD. now owns 35,855,453 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,201,901,000 after purchasing an additional 307,693 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in DoorDash by 18.8% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 12,862,889 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,507,402,000 after purchasing an additional 2,032,637 shares in the last quarter. Capital Research Global Investors raised its holdings in DoorDash by 2.6% during the first quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 9,236,153 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,082,394,000 after purchasing an additional 229,899 shares in the last quarter. Sands Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in DoorDash by 16.6% during the first quarter. Sands Capital Management LLC now owns 9,101,753 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,066,634,000 after purchasing an additional 1,296,144 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Lone Pine Capital LLC raised its holdings in DoorDash by 10.6% during the fourth quarter. Lone Pine Capital LLC now owns 8,252,069 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,228,733,000 after purchasing an additional 791,912 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 90.64% of the company’s stock.

DoorDash, Inc operates a logistics platform that connects merchants, consumers, and dashers in the United States and internationally. It operates DoorDash marketplace, which provides an array of services that enable merchants to solve mission-critical challenges, such as customer acquisition, delivery, insights and analytics, merchandising, payment processing, and customer support; and offers DoorDash Drive, a white-label logistics service; DoorDash Storefront that enables merchants to offer consumers on-demand access to e-commerce.

