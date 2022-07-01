Dropbox, Inc. (NASDAQ:DBX) President Sells $334,350.00 in Stock

Dropbox, Inc. (NASDAQ:DBX – Get Rating) President Timothy H. Young sold 15,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.29, for a total transaction of $334,350.00. Following the sale, the president now directly owns 1,632,257 shares in the company, valued at $36,383,008.53. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

DBX stock opened at $20.99 on Friday. The company’s 50 day moving average is $21.24 and its 200 day moving average is $22.68. The stock has a market cap of $7.88 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.33 and a beta of 0.89. Dropbox, Inc. has a 1-year low of $19.07 and a 1-year high of $33.00.

Dropbox (NASDAQ:DBX – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 5th. The company reported $0.23 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.19 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $562.40 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $559.09 million. Dropbox had a net margin of 16.66% and a negative return on equity of 146.35%. Dropbox’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.22 earnings per share. Equities analysts anticipate that Dropbox, Inc. will post 0.88 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of DBX. Wellington Management Group LLP increased its position in shares of Dropbox by 3.1% in the third quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 121,771 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,559,000 after purchasing an additional 3,697 shares during the last quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC grew its position in Dropbox by 10.8% during the third quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 15,711 shares of the company’s stock valued at $459,000 after acquiring an additional 1,536 shares during the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its position in Dropbox by 102.2% during the third quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 36,924 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,079,000 after acquiring an additional 18,666 shares during the last quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC grew its position in Dropbox by 133.9% during the third quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC now owns 88,900 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,598,000 after acquiring an additional 50,900 shares during the last quarter. Finally, UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. grew its position in Dropbox by 111.0% during the third quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 4,660,872 shares of the company’s stock valued at $136,191,000 after acquiring an additional 2,452,130 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 61.40% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Jefferies Financial Group lowered their price target on shares of Dropbox from $35.00 to $30.00 in a report on Monday, May 23rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $30.75.

Dropbox, Inc provides a content collaboration platform worldwide. Its platform allows individuals, families, teams, and organizations to collaborate and sign up for free through its website or app, as well as upgrade to a paid subscription plan for premium features. As of December 31, 2021, the company had approximately 700 million registered users.

