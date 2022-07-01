DTE Energy (NYSE:DTE) Receives $130.91 Consensus PT from Brokerages

DTE Energy (NYSE:DTE – Get Rating) has been given a consensus recommendation of “Moderate Buy” by the fourteen brokerages that are covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The average 1 year price objective among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $130.91.

DTE has been the subject of several analyst reports. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on DTE Energy from $143.00 to $137.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, May 23rd. UBS Group cut DTE Energy from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price target for the stock from $136.00 to $133.00 in a research note on Friday, March 11th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on DTE Energy in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Credit Suisse Group upgraded DTE Energy from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and cut their price target for the stock from $142.00 to $140.00 in a research note on Monday, May 23rd. Finally, Citigroup upped their price target on DTE Energy from $134.00 to $146.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 3rd.

Shares of NYSE DTE opened at $126.75 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $24.56 billion, a PE ratio of 27.26, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.39 and a beta of 0.63. The company has a quick ratio of 0.51, a current ratio of 0.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.76. DTE Energy has a 52-week low of $108.22 and a 52-week high of $140.23. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $128.42 and a 200 day moving average price of $125.37.

DTE Energy ( NYSE:DTE Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 28th. The utilities provider reported $2.31 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.06 by $0.25. The firm had revenue of $4.58 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.53 billion. DTE Energy had a return on equity of 13.58% and a net margin of 5.59%. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $2.44 EPS. Sell-side analysts anticipate that DTE Energy will post 6.04 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Saturday, October 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, September 19th will be given a $0.885 dividend. This represents a $3.54 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.79%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, September 16th. DTE Energy’s dividend payout ratio is currently 76.13%.

In other news, VP Lisa A. Muschong sold 600 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $134.28, for a total value of $80,568.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 3,485 shares in the company, valued at $467,965.80. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Company insiders own 0.61% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of DTE Energy by 6.6% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 23,028,699 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $3,044,624,000 after acquiring an additional 1,420,586 shares during the last quarter. Capital Research Global Investors boosted its stake in shares of DTE Energy by 14.3% during the first quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 17,821,764 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $2,356,215,000 after acquiring an additional 2,222,887 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in shares of DTE Energy by 7.5% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 17,332,531 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $2,071,930,000 after acquiring an additional 1,214,632 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its stake in shares of DTE Energy by 2.6% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 9,707,687 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,291,854,000 after acquiring an additional 245,923 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of DTE Energy by 1.5% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 3,542,744 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $422,391,000 after acquiring an additional 53,459 shares during the last quarter. 72.21% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

DTE Energy Company engages in the utility operations. The company's Electric segment generates, purchases, distributes, and sells electricity to approximately 2.3 million residential, commercial, and industrial customers in southeastern Michigan. It generates electricity through fossil-fuel, hydroelectric pumped storage, and nuclear plants, as well as wind and other renewable assets.

