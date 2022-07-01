Duck Creek Technologies (NASDAQ:DCT) Downgraded to Market Perform at JMP Securities

Duck Creek Technologies (NASDAQ:DCT – Get Rating) was downgraded by stock analysts at JMP Securities from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Friday, The Fly reports.
DCT has been the topic of a number of other reports. Wolfe Research cut Duck Creek Technologies from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and cut their target price for the stock from $32.00 to $19.00 in a report on Monday, April 4th. Raymond James cut their target price on Duck Creek Technologies from $24.00 to $18.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday. DA Davidson cut their target price on Duck Creek Technologies from $38.00 to $34.00 in a report on Friday, April 1st. Barclays cut their target price on Duck Creek Technologies from $25.00 to $21.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday. Finally, Bank of America cut Duck Creek Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $29.67.
DCT stock opened at $14.85 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $17.44 and a 200-day moving average price of $21.59. Duck Creek Technologies has a 1-year low of $13.44 and a 1-year high of $50.90. The firm has a market cap of $1.97 billion, a PE ratio of -371.25, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 9.42 and a beta of 0.22.
In other Duck Creek Technologies news, CFO Kevin R. Rhodes bought 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 25th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $16.66 per share, with a total value of $49,980.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 137,393 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,288,967.38. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Company insiders own 2.90% of the company’s stock.
Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Psagot Value Holdings Ltd. Israel purchased a new position in Duck Creek Technologies during the 4th quarter valued at about $84,000. Prospera Financial Services Inc purchased a new position in Duck Creek Technologies during the 1st quarter valued at about $38,000. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC grew its holdings in Duck Creek Technologies by 84.2% during the 4th quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 1,921 shares of the company’s stock valued at $58,000 after buying an additional 878 shares in the last quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in Duck Creek Technologies during the 1st quarter valued at about $51,000. Finally, Spire Wealth Management grew its holdings in Duck Creek Technologies by 39.5% during the 1st quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 3,144 shares of the company’s stock valued at $70,000 after buying an additional 891 shares in the last quarter. 71.84% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.
Duck Creek Technologies Company Profile (Get Rating)
Duck Creek Technologies, Inc provides software-as-a-service core systems to the property and casualty insurance industry in the United States and internationally. The company provides Duck Creek Policy, a solution that enables insurers to develop and launch new insurance products and manage various aspects of policy administration ranging from product definition to quoting, binding, and servicing; Duck Creek Billing that provides payment and invoicing capabilities, such as billing and collections, commission processing, disbursement management, and general ledger capabilities for insurance lines and bill types; and Duck Creek Claims that supports entire claims lifecycle from first notice of loss through investigation, payments, negotiations, reporting, and closure.
