Duck Creek Technologies (NASDAQ:DCT) Downgraded to Market Perform at JMP Securities

Duck Creek Technologies (NASDAQ:DCT – Get Rating) was downgraded by stock analysts at JMP Securities from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Friday, The Fly reports.

DCT has been the topic of a number of other reports. Wolfe Research cut Duck Creek Technologies from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and cut their target price for the stock from $32.00 to $19.00 in a report on Monday, April 4th. Raymond James cut their target price on Duck Creek Technologies from $24.00 to $18.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday. DA Davidson cut their target price on Duck Creek Technologies from $38.00 to $34.00 in a report on Friday, April 1st. Barclays cut their target price on Duck Creek Technologies from $25.00 to $21.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday. Finally, Bank of America cut Duck Creek Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $29.67.

DCT stock opened at $14.85 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $17.44 and a 200-day moving average price of $21.59. Duck Creek Technologies has a 1-year low of $13.44 and a 1-year high of $50.90. The firm has a market cap of $1.97 billion, a PE ratio of -371.25, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 9.42 and a beta of 0.22.

Duck Creek Technologies ( NASDAQ:DCT Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, June 29th. The company reported $0.01 earnings per share for the quarter. Duck Creek Technologies had a positive return on equity of 1.14% and a negative net margin of 2.11%. The firm had revenue of $72.36 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $72.08 million. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.02 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 6.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts forecast that Duck Creek Technologies will post 0.04 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Duck Creek Technologies news, CFO Kevin R. Rhodes bought 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 25th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $16.66 per share, with a total value of $49,980.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 137,393 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,288,967.38. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Company insiders own 2.90% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Psagot Value Holdings Ltd. Israel purchased a new position in Duck Creek Technologies during the 4th quarter valued at about $84,000. Prospera Financial Services Inc purchased a new position in Duck Creek Technologies during the 1st quarter valued at about $38,000. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC grew its holdings in Duck Creek Technologies by 84.2% during the 4th quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 1,921 shares of the company’s stock valued at $58,000 after buying an additional 878 shares in the last quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in Duck Creek Technologies during the 1st quarter valued at about $51,000. Finally, Spire Wealth Management grew its holdings in Duck Creek Technologies by 39.5% during the 1st quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 3,144 shares of the company’s stock valued at $70,000 after buying an additional 891 shares in the last quarter. 71.84% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Duck Creek Technologies, Inc provides software-as-a-service core systems to the property and casualty insurance industry in the United States and internationally. The company provides Duck Creek Policy, a solution that enables insurers to develop and launch new insurance products and manage various aspects of policy administration ranging from product definition to quoting, binding, and servicing; Duck Creek Billing that provides payment and invoicing capabilities, such as billing and collections, commission processing, disbursement management, and general ledger capabilities for insurance lines and bill types; and Duck Creek Claims that supports entire claims lifecycle from first notice of loss through investigation, payments, negotiations, reporting, and closure.

