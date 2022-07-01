Duck Creek Technologies (NASDAQ:DCT) Given New $18.00 Price Target at Royal Bank of Canada

Duck Creek Technologies (NASDAQ:DCT – Get Rating) had its price objective decreased by Royal Bank of Canada from $25.00 to $18.00 in a research note published on Thursday, The Fly reports. Royal Bank of Canada currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

Several other brokerages also recently issued reports on DCT. Wolfe Research downgraded shares of Duck Creek Technologies from an outperform rating to a market perform rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from $32.00 to $19.00 in a research note on Monday, April 4th. Needham & Company LLC decreased their price target on shares of Duck Creek Technologies from $40.00 to $27.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, April 1st. DA Davidson decreased their price target on shares of Duck Creek Technologies from $38.00 to $34.00 in a research note on Friday, April 1st. Raymond James decreased their price target on shares of Duck Creek Technologies from $36.00 to $24.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, April 1st. Finally, JMP Securities decreased their price target on shares of Duck Creek Technologies from $35.00 to $27.00 and set a market outperform rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, April 1st. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Duck Creek Technologies has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $29.67.

Shares of Duck Creek Technologies stock opened at $14.85 on Thursday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $17.44 and its 200-day simple moving average is $21.59. The company has a market cap of $1.97 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -371.25, a PEG ratio of 9.42 and a beta of 0.22. Duck Creek Technologies has a 1 year low of $13.44 and a 1 year high of $50.90.

Duck Creek Technologies ( NASDAQ:DCT Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, June 29th. The company reported $0.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The business had revenue of $72.36 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $72.08 million. Duck Creek Technologies had a negative net margin of 2.11% and a positive return on equity of 1.14%. Duck Creek Technologies’s quarterly revenue was up 6.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.02 earnings per share. On average, analysts anticipate that Duck Creek Technologies will post 0.04 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, CFO Kevin R. Rhodes bought 3,000 shares of Duck Creek Technologies stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 25th. The shares were bought at an average price of $16.66 per share, for a total transaction of $49,980.00. Following the purchase, the chief financial officer now owns 137,393 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,288,967.38. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 2.90% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Psagot Value Holdings Ltd. Israel bought a new position in shares of Duck Creek Technologies in the fourth quarter valued at about $29,000. Prospera Financial Services Inc bought a new stake in Duck Creek Technologies during the 1st quarter worth about $38,000. MetLife Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in Duck Creek Technologies during the 1st quarter worth about $51,000. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC raised its holdings in Duck Creek Technologies by 84.2% during the 4th quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 1,921 shares of the company’s stock worth $58,000 after purchasing an additional 878 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Spire Wealth Management raised its holdings in Duck Creek Technologies by 39.5% during the 1st quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 3,144 shares of the company’s stock worth $70,000 after purchasing an additional 891 shares during the last quarter. 71.84% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Duck Creek Technologies, Inc provides software-as-a-service core systems to the property and casualty insurance industry in the United States and internationally. The company provides Duck Creek Policy, a solution that enables insurers to develop and launch new insurance products and manage various aspects of policy administration ranging from product definition to quoting, binding, and servicing; Duck Creek Billing that provides payment and invoicing capabilities, such as billing and collections, commission processing, disbursement management, and general ledger capabilities for insurance lines and bill types; and Duck Creek Claims that supports entire claims lifecycle from first notice of loss through investigation, payments, negotiations, reporting, and closure.

