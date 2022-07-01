Duck Creek Technologies (NASDAQ:DCT) Lowered to “Neutral” at Bank of America

Bank of America cut shares of Duck Creek Technologies (NASDAQ:DCT – Get Rating) from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a research note released on Thursday morning, The Fly reports.

Several other research firms also recently issued reports on DCT. Barclays cut their target price on Duck Creek Technologies from $25.00 to $21.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday. DA Davidson lowered their price target on shares of Duck Creek Technologies from $38.00 to $34.00 in a report on Friday, April 1st. Wolfe Research lowered shares of Duck Creek Technologies from an outperform rating to a market perform rating and lowered their price target for the company from $32.00 to $19.00 in a report on Monday, April 4th. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price target on shares of Duck Creek Technologies from $25.00 to $18.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a report on Thursday. Finally, Raymond James lowered their price target on shares of Duck Creek Technologies from $24.00 to $18.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a report on Thursday. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $29.67.

NASDAQ DCT opened at $14.85 on Thursday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $17.44 and its 200 day moving average price is $21.59. Duck Creek Technologies has a 1 year low of $13.44 and a 1 year high of $50.90. The company has a market cap of $1.97 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -371.25, a PEG ratio of 9.42 and a beta of 0.22.

Duck Creek Technologies ( NASDAQ:DCT Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, June 29th. The company reported $0.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Duck Creek Technologies had a positive return on equity of 1.14% and a negative net margin of 2.11%. The firm had revenue of $72.36 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $72.08 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.02 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 6.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Duck Creek Technologies will post 0.04 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, CFO Kevin R. Rhodes bought 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 25th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $16.66 per share, with a total value of $49,980.00. Following the purchase, the chief financial officer now directly owns 137,393 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,288,967.38. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Corporate insiders own 2.90% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its position in shares of Duck Creek Technologies by 8.3% during the 4th quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 37,670 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,135,000 after purchasing an additional 2,888 shares during the last quarter. Cornerstone Investment Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Duck Creek Technologies during the 4th quarter worth about $210,000. Squarepoint Ops LLC raised its position in shares of Duck Creek Technologies by 335.3% during the 4th quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 185,843 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,596,000 after purchasing an additional 143,148 shares during the last quarter. Bayesian Capital Management LP acquired a new position in shares of Duck Creek Technologies during the 4th quarter worth about $493,000. Finally, Intercontinental Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Duck Creek Technologies during the 4th quarter worth about $210,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 71.84% of the company’s stock.

Duck Creek Technologies, Inc provides software-as-a-service core systems to the property and casualty insurance industry in the United States and internationally. The company provides Duck Creek Policy, a solution that enables insurers to develop and launch new insurance products and manage various aspects of policy administration ranging from product definition to quoting, binding, and servicing; Duck Creek Billing that provides payment and invoicing capabilities, such as billing and collections, commission processing, disbursement management, and general ledger capabilities for insurance lines and bill types; and Duck Creek Claims that supports entire claims lifecycle from first notice of loss through investigation, payments, negotiations, reporting, and closure.

