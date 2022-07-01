Duck Creek Technologies (NASDAQ:DCT) PT Lowered to $21.00 at Barclays

Duck Creek Technologies (NASDAQ:DCT – Get Rating) had its price objective reduced by Barclays from $25.00 to $21.00 in a report issued on Thursday, The Fly reports. They currently have an overweight rating on the stock.

Several other analysts have also recently weighed in on the company. JMP Securities dropped their price objective on Duck Creek Technologies from $35.00 to $27.00 and set a market outperform rating for the company in a report on Friday, April 1st. DA Davidson dropped their price objective on Duck Creek Technologies from $38.00 to $34.00 in a report on Friday, April 1st. Wolfe Research cut Duck Creek Technologies from an outperform rating to a market perform rating and lowered their price target for the company from $32.00 to $19.00 in a research note on Monday, April 4th. Needham & Company LLC lowered their price target on Duck Creek Technologies from $40.00 to $27.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research note on Friday, April 1st. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price target on Duck Creek Technologies from $38.00 to $25.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research note on Friday, April 1st. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $29.67.

Duck Creek Technologies stock opened at $14.85 on Thursday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $17.44 and a 200 day simple moving average of $21.59. Duck Creek Technologies has a 12-month low of $13.44 and a 12-month high of $50.90. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.97 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -371.25, a P/E/G ratio of 9.42 and a beta of 0.22.

Duck Creek Technologies ( NASDAQ:DCT Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, June 29th. The company reported $0.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The business had revenue of $72.36 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $72.08 million. Duck Creek Technologies had a positive return on equity of 1.14% and a negative net margin of 2.11%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.02 earnings per share. Equities analysts predict that Duck Creek Technologies will post 0.04 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Duck Creek Technologies news, CFO Kevin R. Rhodes acquired 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 25th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $16.66 per share, for a total transaction of $49,980.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 137,393 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,288,967.38. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 2.90% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. South Shore Capital Advisors boosted its position in Duck Creek Technologies by 5.3% during the 1st quarter. South Shore Capital Advisors now owns 11,083 shares of the company’s stock worth $245,000 after acquiring an additional 560 shares during the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC boosted its position in Duck Creek Technologies by 9.1% during the 4th quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 9,345 shares of the company’s stock worth $283,000 after acquiring an additional 776 shares during the last quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC boosted its position in Duck Creek Technologies by 84.2% during the 4th quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 1,921 shares of the company’s stock worth $58,000 after acquiring an additional 878 shares during the last quarter. Spire Wealth Management boosted its position in Duck Creek Technologies by 39.5% during the 1st quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 3,144 shares of the company’s stock worth $70,000 after acquiring an additional 891 shares during the last quarter. Finally, LVW Advisors LLC boosted its position in Duck Creek Technologies by 10.5% during the 1st quarter. LVW Advisors LLC now owns 9,458 shares of the company’s stock worth $209,000 after acquiring an additional 895 shares during the last quarter. 71.84% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Duck Creek Technologies, Inc provides software-as-a-service core systems to the property and casualty insurance industry in the United States and internationally. The company provides Duck Creek Policy, a solution that enables insurers to develop and launch new insurance products and manage various aspects of policy administration ranging from product definition to quoting, binding, and servicing; Duck Creek Billing that provides payment and invoicing capabilities, such as billing and collections, commission processing, disbursement management, and general ledger capabilities for insurance lines and bill types; and Duck Creek Claims that supports entire claims lifecycle from first notice of loss through investigation, payments, negotiations, reporting, and closure.

