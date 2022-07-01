Duke Energy (NYSE:DUK) Lowered to “Neutral” at UBS Group

UBS Group lowered shares of Duke Energy (NYSE:DUK – Get Rating) from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a research report sent to investors on Thursday morning, MarketBeat.com reports. UBS Group currently has $112.00 price objective on the utilities provider’s stock, down from their previous price objective of $122.00.

DUK has been the topic of a number of other reports. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on shares of Duke Energy from $109.00 to $120.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 10th. KeyCorp boosted their price target on shares of Duke Energy from $119.00 to $121.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 20th. Citigroup initiated coverage on shares of Duke Energy in a research note on Tuesday, March 22nd. They issued a buy rating and a $120.00 price target on the stock. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Duke Energy in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a hold rating on the stock. Finally, Credit Suisse Group reduced their price target on shares of Duke Energy from $125.00 to $117.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 10th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Duke Energy has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $113.09.

Get Duke Energy alerts:

NYSE:DUK opened at $107.21 on Thursday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $108.57 and its 200-day moving average price is $106.56. The company has a current ratio of 0.72, a quick ratio of 0.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.26. The company has a market cap of $82.54 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.52, a P/E/G ratio of 3.15 and a beta of 0.34. Duke Energy has a twelve month low of $95.48 and a twelve month high of $116.33.

Duke Energy ( NYSE:DUK Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 9th. The utilities provider reported $1.30 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.34 by ($0.04). The business had revenue of $7.13 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.32 billion. Duke Energy had a return on equity of 8.52% and a net margin of 14.47%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 16.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.26 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect that Duke Energy will post 5.47 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 16th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 13th were issued a $0.985 dividend. This represents a $3.94 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.68%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 12th. Duke Energy’s payout ratio is 82.77%.

In related news, CFO Steven K. Young sold 415 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $112.55, for a total value of $46,708.25. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 114,487 shares in the company, valued at approximately $12,885,511.85. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.10% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Carl Stuart Investment Advisor Inc. purchased a new position in Duke Energy during the 1st quarter worth $33,000. Mitsubishi UFJ Morgan Stanley Securities Co. Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of Duke Energy during the 1st quarter worth $33,000. Masso Torrence Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Duke Energy during the 4th quarter worth $33,000. Quent Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Duke Energy during the 4th quarter worth $35,000. Finally, San Luis Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Duke Energy during the 1st quarter worth $35,000. Institutional investors own 62.35% of the company’s stock.

Duke Energy Company Profile (Get Rating)

Duke Energy Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an energy company in the United States. It operates through three segments: Electric Utilities and Infrastructure, Gas Utilities and Infrastructure, and Commercial Renewables. The Electric Utilities and Infrastructure segment generates, transmits, distributes, and sells electricity in the Carolinas, Florida, and the Midwest; and uses coal, hydroelectric, natural gas, oil, renewable generation, and nuclear fuel to generate electricity.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Duke Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Duke Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.