Dyer Corey Sells 2,504 Shares of Digital Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:DLR) Stock

Digital Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:DLR – Get Rating) EVP Dyer Corey sold 2,504 shares of Digital Realty Trust stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $137.27, for a total transaction of $343,724.08. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 11,689 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,604,549.03. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

Shares of NYSE:DLR opened at $129.83 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $135.29 and a two-hundred day moving average of $144.28. The firm has a market capitalization of $36.96 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.94, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.98 and a beta of 0.29. Digital Realty Trust, Inc. has a 12-month low of $124.00 and a 12-month high of $178.22. The company has a quick ratio of 0.59, a current ratio of 0.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82.

Get Digital Realty Trust alerts:

Digital Realty Trust (NYSE:DLR – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 28th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.62 by ($1.40). Digital Realty Trust had a net margin of 31.28% and a return on equity of 8.13%. The business had revenue of $1.13 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.13 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.67 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.4% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts expect that Digital Realty Trust, Inc. will post 6.85 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 30th. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 15th were paid a $1.22 dividend. This represents a $4.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.76%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, June 14th. Digital Realty Trust’s payout ratio is presently 101.25%.

DLR has been the topic of several recent research reports. Citigroup decreased their price target on shares of Digital Realty Trust from $165.00 to $160.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, June 10th. StockNews.com lowered shares of Digital Realty Trust from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, May 2nd. TD Securities lifted their price target on shares of Digital Realty Trust from $170.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, April 29th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on shares of Digital Realty Trust from $155.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, April 25th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upgraded shares of Digital Realty Trust from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from $150.00 to $144.00 in a research report on Wednesday, June 15th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating, eight have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $165.46.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in DLR. Tyler Stone Wealth Management acquired a new stake in shares of Digital Realty Trust in the 4th quarter valued at $25,000. FSB Premier Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new position in Digital Realty Trust during the 4th quarter worth $31,000. Core Alternative Capital lifted its position in Digital Realty Trust by 1,133.3% during the 1st quarter. Core Alternative Capital now owns 222 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 204 shares during the last quarter. Covestor Ltd acquired a new position in Digital Realty Trust during the 4th quarter worth $32,000. Finally, TAP Consulting LLC acquired a new position in Digital Realty Trust during the 4th quarter worth $33,000. 98.53% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Digital Realty Trust Company Profile (Get Rating)

Digital Realty supports the world's leading enterprises and service providers by delivering the full spectrum of data center, colocation and interconnection solutions. PlatformDIGITALR, the company's global data center platform, provides customers a trusted foundation and proven Pervasive Datacenter Architecture PDxTM solution methodology for scaling digital business and efficiently managing data gravity challenges.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Digital Realty Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Digital Realty Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.