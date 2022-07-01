Dynacor Gold Mines (TSE:DNG) Share Price Passes Below 50 Day Moving Average of $3.08

Dynacor Gold Mines Inc. (TSE:DNG – Get Rating)’s share price passed below its 50 day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 50 day moving average of C$3.08 and traded as low as C$2.95. Dynacor Gold Mines shares last traded at C$3.00, with a volume of 18,256 shares trading hands.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a quick ratio of 2.69 and a current ratio of 3.84. The company has a market capitalization of C$116.30 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.12. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is C$3.08 and its 200-day simple moving average is C$3.15.

Get Dynacor Gold Mines alerts:

Dynacor Gold Mines (TSE:DNG – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, May 13th. The company reported C$0.16 EPS for the quarter. The company had revenue of C$63.44 million during the quarter. On average, analysts forecast that Dynacor Gold Mines Inc. will post 0.24 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, July 19th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, July 19th will be paid a $0.0083 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 7th. This is a boost from Dynacor Gold Mines’s previous monthly dividend of $0.01. This represents a $0.10 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.32%. Dynacor Gold Mines’s dividend payout ratio is 13.83%.

About Dynacor Gold Mines (TSE:DNG)

Dynacor Gold Mines Inc engages in the exploration, development, and mining of minerals properties in Peru. It explores for gold, silver, and copper deposits. The company holds interest in the Tumipampa property covering an area of 7,027 hectares located in Peru. In addition, it holds 100% interest in the greenfield Anta silver/gold/copper exploration project located in Southern Peru.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Dynacor Gold Mines Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dynacor Gold Mines and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.