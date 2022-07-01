Dynatronics (NASDAQ:DYNT) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Dynatronics (NASDAQ:DYNT – Get Rating) in a report published on Thursday morning. The brokerage issued a hold rating on the medical equipment provider’s stock.

NASDAQ DYNT opened at $0.61 on Thursday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $0.65 and its 200-day moving average price is $0.77. The stock has a market capitalization of $11.10 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -61,010.00 and a beta of -0.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a current ratio of 2.03 and a quick ratio of 0.89. Dynatronics has a 1-year low of $0.43 and a 1-year high of $1.79.

Dynatronics (NASDAQ:DYNT – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 12th. The medical equipment provider reported ($0.09) earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of ($0.09). The firm had revenue of $10.32 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $10.50 million. Dynatronics had a return on equity of 2.99% and a net margin of 1.11%. Equities research analysts anticipate that Dynatronics will post -0.24 EPS for the current year.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Dynatronics stock. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its stake in Dynatronics Co. ( NASDAQ:DYNT Get Rating ) by 11.3% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 801,165 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 81,600 shares during the quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC owned approximately 4.56% of Dynatronics worth $1,170,000 at the end of the most recent quarter. 19.46% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Dynatronics Corporation, a medical device company, designs, manufactures, and sells physical therapy, rehabilitation, orthopedics, pain management, and athletic training products in the United States. Its orthopedic soft bracing products include cervical collars, shoulder immobilizers, arm slings, wrist and elbow supports, abdominal and lumbosacral supports, maternity supports, knee immobilizers and supports, ankle walkers and supports, plantar fasciitis splints, and cold therapy products.

