Dynatronics (NASDAQ:DYNT) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Dynatronics (NASDAQ:DYNT – Get Rating) in a report published on Thursday morning. The brokerage issued a hold rating on the medical equipment provider’s stock.
NASDAQ DYNT opened at $0.61 on Thursday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $0.65 and its 200-day moving average price is $0.77. The stock has a market capitalization of $11.10 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -61,010.00 and a beta of -0.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a current ratio of 2.03 and a quick ratio of 0.89. Dynatronics has a 1-year low of $0.43 and a 1-year high of $1.79.
Dynatronics (NASDAQ:DYNT – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 12th. The medical equipment provider reported ($0.09) earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of ($0.09). The firm had revenue of $10.32 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $10.50 million. Dynatronics had a return on equity of 2.99% and a net margin of 1.11%. Equities research analysts anticipate that Dynatronics will post -0.24 EPS for the current year.
Dynatronics Company Profile (Get Rating)
Dynatronics Corporation, a medical device company, designs, manufactures, and sells physical therapy, rehabilitation, orthopedics, pain management, and athletic training products in the United States. Its orthopedic soft bracing products include cervical collars, shoulder immobilizers, arm slings, wrist and elbow supports, abdominal and lumbosacral supports, maternity supports, knee immobilizers and supports, ankle walkers and supports, plantar fasciitis splints, and cold therapy products.
