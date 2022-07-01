Eagle Bancorp Montana (NASDAQ:EBMT) Receives New Coverage from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Eagle Bancorp Montana (NASDAQ:EBMT – Get Rating) in a report published on Thursday. The brokerage issued a hold rating on the bank’s stock.

Separately, DA Davidson downgraded Eagle Bancorp Montana from a buy rating to a neutral rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $25.00 to $22.00 in a report on Wednesday.

EBMT opened at $19.91 on Thursday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $19.79 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $21.59. The firm has a market capitalization of $133.30 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.71 and a beta of 0.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a current ratio of 0.83 and a quick ratio of 0.81. Eagle Bancorp Montana has a one year low of $18.69 and a one year high of $24.74.

Eagle Bancorp Montana ( NASDAQ:EBMT Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 26th. The bank reported $0.35 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.49 by ($0.14). The business had revenue of $19.99 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $26.00 million. Eagle Bancorp Montana had a net margin of 12.04% and a return on equity of 7.52%. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Eagle Bancorp Montana will post 2.51 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 3rd. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 13th were issued a dividend of $0.125 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 12th. This represents a $0.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.51%. Eagle Bancorp Montana’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 29.41%.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of EBMT. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Eagle Bancorp Montana by 274.2% during the 4th quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 5,639 shares of the bank’s stock worth $129,000 after acquiring an additional 4,132 shares during the period. Brandes Investment Partners LP grew its holdings in shares of Eagle Bancorp Montana by 35.6% during the 1st quarter. Brandes Investment Partners LP now owns 12,231 shares of the bank’s stock worth $273,000 after acquiring an additional 3,210 shares during the period. State Street Corp grew its stake in shares of Eagle Bancorp Montana by 8.3% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 14,471 shares of the bank’s stock worth $323,000 after buying an additional 1,107 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Eagle Bancorp Montana by 7.0% in the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 14,926 shares of the bank’s stock worth $333,000 after buying an additional 970 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Hunter Perkins Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Eagle Bancorp Montana in the 4th quarter worth approximately $512,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 46.86% of the company’s stock.

Eagle Bancorp Montana Company Profile

Eagle Bancorp Montana, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Opportunity Bank of Montana that provides various retail banking products and services to small businesses and individuals in Montana. It accepts various deposit products, such as checking, savings, money market, and individual retirement accounts, as well as certificates of deposit accounts.

