Eagle Financial Services (OTCMKTS:EFSI) Shares Pass Below 200 Day Moving Average of $35.31

Eagle Financial Services, Inc. (OTCMKTS:EFSI – Get Rating)’s share price passed below its two hundred day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $35.31 and traded as low as $34.35. Eagle Financial Services shares last traded at $35.44, with a volume of 913 shares.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a current ratio of 0.90 and a quick ratio of 0.90. The stock has a market capitalization of $123.37 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.74 and a beta of 0.62. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $35.40 and a 200-day simple moving average of $35.31.

Eagle Financial Services (OTCMKTS:EFSI – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 2nd. The financial services provider reported $0.94 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $14.38 million for the quarter. Eagle Financial Services had a net margin of 20.26% and a return on equity of 10.62%.

The firm also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Monday, May 16th. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 2nd were issued a $0.28 dividend. This represents a yield of 3.18%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, April 29th. Eagle Financial Services’s dividend payout ratio is currently 33.94%.

Eagle Financial Services Company Profile

Eagle Financial Services, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Bank of Clarke County that provides various retail and commercial banking products and services in the Shenandoah Valley and Northern Virginia. The company's deposit products include checking, NOW, money market, and regular savings accounts; and demand and time deposits.

