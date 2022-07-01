East West Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:EWBC) Shares Sold by Retirement Systems of Alabama

Retirement Systems of Alabama trimmed its holdings in East West Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:EWBC – Get Rating) by 3.6% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 391,543 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 14,424 shares during the period. Retirement Systems of Alabama owned 0.28% of East West Bancorp worth $30,940,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.
Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of EWBC. GSA Capital Partners LLP acquired a new stake in East West Bancorp during the fourth quarter worth about $415,000. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. increased its position in East West Bancorp by 52.1% during the fourth quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 27,230 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,143,000 after purchasing an additional 9,322 shares during the last quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC acquired a new stake in East West Bancorp during the fourth quarter worth about $3,828,000. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC increased its position in East West Bancorp by 13.0% during the fourth quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 5,777 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $455,000 after purchasing an additional 663 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Fractal Investments LLC acquired a new stake in East West Bancorp during the fourth quarter worth about $234,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.44% of the company’s stock.
Shares of East West Bancorp stock opened at $64.80 on Friday. East West Bancorp, Inc. has a 52-week low of $61.65 and a 52-week high of $93.51. The company has a 50 day moving average of $70.15 and a 200 day moving average of $78.06. The company has a quick ratio of 0.87, a current ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04. The company has a market capitalization of $9.22 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.25, a P/E/G ratio of 0.96 and a beta of 1.54.
The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, May 16th. Investors of record on Monday, May 2nd were paid a $0.40 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, April 29th. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.47%. East West Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio is currently 25.32%.
Several brokerages have weighed in on EWBC. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of East West Bancorp in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on shares of East West Bancorp from $95.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, April 22nd. Truist Financial lowered their target price on shares of East West Bancorp from $100.00 to $80.00 in a research note on Wednesday, June 15th. Finally, Wedbush lowered shares of East West Bancorp from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $75.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Thursday. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $91.83.
East West Bancorp Profile (Get Rating)
East West Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for East West Bank that provides a range of personal and commercial banking services to businesses and individuals. It operates through three segments: Consumer and Business Banking, Commercial Banking, and Other. The company accepts various deposit products, such as personal and business checking and savings accounts, money market, and time deposits.
