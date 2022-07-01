Easterly Government Properties (NYSE:DEA) Price Target Lowered to $20.00 at Jefferies Financial Group

Easterly Government Properties (NYSE:DEA – Get Rating) had its price target cut by Jefferies Financial Group from $21.00 to $20.00 in a research note released on Thursday, The Fly reports. They currently have a hold rating on the real estate investment trust’s stock.

Other research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Easterly Government Properties in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a hold rating on the stock. Truist Financial cut their price objective on shares of Easterly Government Properties from $22.00 to $21.00 and set a hold rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $22.38.

Shares of DEA opened at $19.04 on Thursday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $19.20 and its 200 day moving average is $20.58. Easterly Government Properties has a fifty-two week low of $18.01 and a fifty-two week high of $23.65. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.73 billion, a PE ratio of 54.40 and a beta of 0.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85, a quick ratio of 4.01 and a current ratio of 4.01.

Easterly Government Properties ( NYSE:DEA Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 3rd. The real estate investment trust reported $0.08 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.34 by ($0.26). Easterly Government Properties had a return on equity of 2.18% and a net margin of 10.78%. The business had revenue of $72.30 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $74.73 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.33 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts forecast that Easterly Government Properties will post 1.34 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, May 25th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 13th were paid a dividend of $0.265 per share. This represents a $1.06 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.57%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 12th. Easterly Government Properties’s dividend payout ratio is currently 302.87%.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of DEA. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Easterly Government Properties during the fourth quarter valued at $25,000. UMB Bank N A MO purchased a new stake in shares of Easterly Government Properties during the fourth quarter valued at $31,000. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of Easterly Government Properties during the first quarter valued at $32,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Easterly Government Properties during the first quarter valued at $39,000. Finally, Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp boosted its stake in shares of Easterly Government Properties by 429.7% during the fourth quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp now owns 2,103 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $48,000 after purchasing an additional 1,706 shares during the period. 84.55% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Easterly Government Properties, Inc (NYSE:DEA) is based in Washington, DC, and focuses primarily on the acquisition, development and management of Class A commercial properties that are leased to the U.S. Government. Easterly's experienced management team brings specialized insight into the strategy and needs of mission-critical U.S.

