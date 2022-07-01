Eastern (NASDAQ:EML) Receives New Coverage from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Eastern (NASDAQ:EML – Get Rating) in a report released on Thursday morning. The firm issued a buy rating on the industrial products company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ EML opened at $20.34 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 2.66, a quick ratio of 1.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $21.10 and a 200-day simple moving average of $23.34. The company has a market cap of $126.92 million, a PE ratio of 15.18 and a beta of 0.94. Eastern has a 12-month low of $19.00 and a 12-month high of $32.47.

Eastern (NASDAQ:EML – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 9th. The industrial products company reported $0.46 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The business had revenue of $69.02 million during the quarter. Eastern had a return on equity of 12.16% and a net margin of 3.32%.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 13th were given a dividend of $0.11 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 12th. This represents a $0.44 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.16%. Eastern’s dividend payout ratio is presently 32.84%.

In other news, Director Frederick D. Disanto bought 1,619 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 1st. The shares were purchased at an average price of $21.00 per share, with a total value of $33,999.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 27,144 shares in the company, valued at $570,024. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Frederick D. Disanto bought 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 20th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $20.92 per share, for a total transaction of $41,840.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 23,725 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $496,327. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have purchased 6,421 shares of company stock worth $134,009. 16.31% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of EML. UBS Group AG increased its holdings in shares of Eastern by 21.2% in the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 4,702 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $109,000 after buying an additional 822 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its stake in Eastern by 3.9% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 17,120 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $399,000 after purchasing an additional 640 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in Eastern by 6.9% during the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 51,216 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,288,000 after purchasing an additional 3,286 shares during the period. Ancora Advisors LLC raised its stake in Eastern by 5.8% during the 1st quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC now owns 63,797 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,710,000 after purchasing an additional 3,500 shares during the period. Finally, North Star Investment Management Corp. raised its stake in Eastern by 1.1% during the 4th quarter. North Star Investment Management Corp. now owns 185,313 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $4,646,000 after purchasing an additional 2,004 shares during the period. 61.80% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Eastern Company Profile (Get Rating)

The Eastern Company designs, manufactures, and sells engineered solutions to industrial markets in the United States and internationally. It offers turnkey returnable packaging solutions that are used in the assembly process of vehicles, aircraft, and durable goods, as well as in the production process of plastic packaging products, packaged consumer goods, and pharmaceuticals; designs and manufactures blow mold tools and injection blow mold tooling products, and 2-step stretch blow molds and related components; and supplies blow molds and change parts to the food, beverage, healthcare, and chemical industry.

