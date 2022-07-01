Eaton Co. plc (NYSE:ETN) Stock Holdings Decreased by Marcum Wealth LLC

Marcum Wealth LLC lowered its stake in Eaton Co. plc (NYSE:ETN – Get Rating) by 4.7% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 3,889 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 191 shares during the period. Marcum Wealth LLC’s holdings in Eaton were worth $590,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Arlington Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Eaton in the 4th quarter worth about $31,000. Baldwin Brothers LLC MA increased its position in shares of Eaton by 63.0% in the 1st quarter. Baldwin Brothers LLC MA now owns 220 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 85 shares during the last quarter. Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Eaton during the fourth quarter worth $35,000. Future Financial Wealth Managment LLC bought a new position in shares of Eaton in the 4th quarter worth about $42,000. Finally, Cassady Schiller Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Eaton in the 4th quarter worth about $45,000. 79.10% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price target on shares of Eaton from $159.00 to $142.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday. Mizuho reduced their price target on shares of Eaton from $195.00 to $185.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 4th. Robert W. Baird raised their price target on shares of Eaton from $150.00 to $155.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 3rd. William Blair restated a “market perform” rating on shares of Eaton in a research report on Thursday, March 3rd. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on shares of Eaton from $180.00 to $170.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, May 31st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Eaton currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $167.73.

ETN stock opened at $125.99 on Friday. Eaton Co. plc has a 52 week low of $123.69 and a 52 week high of $175.72. The company has a market capitalization of $50.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.78, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.60 and a beta of 1.16. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $138.05 and its two-hundred day moving average is $150.17. The company has a current ratio of 0.99, a quick ratio of 0.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41.

Eaton (NYSE:ETN – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 3rd. The industrial products company reported $1.62 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.60 by $0.02. Eaton had a net margin of 11.21% and a return on equity of 16.92%. The company had revenue of $4.84 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.78 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.44 EPS. Eaton’s revenue was up 3.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts predict that Eaton Co. plc will post 7.49 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 27th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 13th were given a dividend of $0.81 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 12th. This represents a $3.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.57%. Eaton’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 58.59%.

In other news, insider Boise April Miller sold 12,283 shares of Eaton stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $138.66, for a total value of $1,703,160.78. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 11,435 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,585,577.10. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. 0.56% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Eaton Corporation plc operates as a power management company worldwide. The company's Electrical Americas and Electrical Global segment provides electrical components, industrial components, power distribution and assemblies, residential products, single and three phase power quality and connectivity products, wiring devices, circuit protection products, utility power distribution products, power reliability equipment, and services, as well as hazardous duty electrical equipment, emergency lighting, fire detection, explosion-proof instrumentation, and structural support systems.

