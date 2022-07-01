Eaton Vance New York Municipal Bond Fund (NYSEAMERICAN:ENX) Short Interest Up 371.4% in June

Eaton Vance New York Municipal Bond Fund (NYSEAMERICAN:ENX – Get Rating) was the target of a large growth in short interest in the month of June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 6,600 shares, a growth of 371.4% from the May 31st total of 1,400 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 50,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.1 days.

Shares of NYSEAMERICAN ENX opened at $9.31 on Friday. Eaton Vance New York Municipal Bond Fund has a one year low of $8.80 and a one year high of $12.95.

The business also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 30th. Investors of record on Thursday, June 23rd were paid a $0.033 dividend. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.25%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, June 22nd.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Eaton Vance New York Municipal Bond Fund by 5.1% during the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 24,890 shares of the company’s stock worth $261,000 after purchasing an additional 1,214 shares in the last quarter. Andrew Hill Investment Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Eaton Vance New York Municipal Bond Fund during the 4th quarter worth approximately $48,000. Moors & Cabot Inc. boosted its stake in Eaton Vance New York Municipal Bond Fund by 5.0% in the 1st quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 83,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $875,000 after buying an additional 4,000 shares in the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its stake in Eaton Vance New York Municipal Bond Fund by 17.9% in the 1st quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 34,200 shares of the company’s stock valued at $358,000 after buying an additional 5,200 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bridgewater Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in Eaton Vance New York Municipal Bond Fund by 10.9% in the 4th quarter. Bridgewater Advisors Inc. now owns 73,671 shares of the company’s stock valued at $895,000 after buying an additional 7,211 shares in the last quarter.

About Eaton Vance New York Municipal Bond Fund (Get Rating)

Eaton Vance New York Municipal Bond Fund is a close-ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Eaton Vance Management. The fund invests in the fixed income market of United States. It invests primarily in high grade municipal obligations comprising of various industries, such as general obligations, hospital, electric utilities, transportation, water and sewer, public education, and private education.

