Eckoh (LON:ECK) Share Price Crosses Below 200-Day Moving Average of $44.17

Eckoh plc (LON:ECK – Get Rating) crossed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of GBX 44.17 ($0.54) and traded as low as GBX 40 ($0.49). Eckoh shares last traded at GBX 41 ($0.50), with a volume of 30,100 shares.

Separately, Canaccord Genuity Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 88 ($1.08) price target on shares of Eckoh in a report on Monday, April 4th.

The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of GBX 41.02 and a 200 day simple moving average of GBX 44.17. The company has a current ratio of 0.82, a quick ratio of 0.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.87. The stock has a market cap of £119.33 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 82.00.

The company also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 21st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 22nd will be issued a GBX 0.67 ($0.01) dividend. This is a boost from Eckoh’s previous dividend of $0.61. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 22nd. This represents a yield of 1.72%. Eckoh’s dividend payout ratio is 1.22%.

Eckoh Company Profile (LON:ECK)

Eckoh plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides secure payment products and customer contact solutions in the United Kingdom, the United States, and internationally. It offers customer engagement solutions, such as advanced interactive voice response (IVR), speech recognition IVR, visual IVR, chatbots, AI customer service.

