Edenred (OTCMKTS:EDNMY) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at Credit Suisse Group

Credit Suisse Group started coverage on shares of Edenred (OTCMKTS:EDNMY – Get Rating) in a research report released on Thursday, The Fly reports. The firm issued an outperform rating on the stock.

Other equities research analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of Edenred from €51.00 ($54.26) to €52.00 ($55.32) and gave the stock an overweight rating in a report on Friday, April 22nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price target on shares of Edenred from €52.00 ($55.32) to €54.20 ($57.66) in a report on Wednesday, April 20th. Finally, Berenberg Bank lifted their price objective on shares of Edenred from €35.00 ($37.23) to €42.00 ($44.68) in a research report on Thursday, June 9th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat, Edenred currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $47.24.

EDNMY opened at $24.00 on Thursday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $24.12 and a 200 day moving average of $23.62. Edenred has a fifty-two week low of $20.37 and a fifty-two week high of $30.43.

The firm also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 24th. Investors of record on Monday, June 6th were given a dividend of $0.3462 per share. This represents a yield of 1.39%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, June 3rd.

Edenred Company Profile

Edenred SA provides transactional solutions for companies, employees, and merchants worldwide. It offers employee benefit solutions, including Ticket Restaurant, Ticket Alimentación, Ticket Transporte, Ticket Cultura, and Ticket CESU; and fleet and mobility solutions, such as Ticket Log, Ticket Car, and UTA.

