Edison International (NYSE:EIX) Price Target Lowered to $68.00 at UBS Group

Edison International (NYSE:EIX – Get Rating) had its target price cut by UBS Group from $73.00 to $68.00 in a research note released on Thursday morning, The Fly reports. They currently have a neutral rating on the utilities provider’s stock.

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently commented on the stock. Mizuho cut shares of Edison International from a buy rating to a neutral rating and cut their price target for the company from $82.00 to $72.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 10th. Citigroup lifted their target price on Edison International from $67.00 to $79.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 4th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on Edison International from $65.00 to $64.00 and set an equal weight rating on the stock in a report on Monday, May 23rd. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Edison International in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a hold rating for the company. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on shares of Edison International from $70.00 to $79.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 30th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $72.00.

Shares of NYSE:EIX opened at $63.24 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 0.63, a quick ratio of 0.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.59. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $66.57 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $65.95. Edison International has a 12-month low of $54.14 and a 12-month high of $73.32. The stock has a market capitalization of $24.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 41.33, a PEG ratio of 3.61 and a beta of 0.64.

Edison International ( NYSE:EIX Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 3rd. The utilities provider reported $1.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.74 by $0.33. The firm had revenue of $3.97 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.34 billion. Edison International had a return on equity of 12.27% and a net margin of 4.22%. Edison International’s quarterly revenue was up 34.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.79 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Edison International will post 4.46 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Sunday, July 31st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, July 5th will be paid a dividend of $0.70 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, July 1st. This represents a $2.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.43%. Edison International’s dividend payout ratio is currently 183.01%.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Capital International Investors lifted its position in shares of Edison International by 360.4% during the 4th quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 12,519,754 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $854,473,000 after buying an additional 9,800,598 shares in the last quarter. Capital Research Global Investors raised its stake in Edison International by 28.5% during the 4th quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 21,567,094 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,471,953,000 after acquiring an additional 4,777,038 shares during the period. Norges Bank purchased a new position in Edison International during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $265,494,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its position in shares of Edison International by 55.2% in the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 9,421,287 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $643,004,000 after purchasing an additional 3,349,315 shares during the period. Finally, State Street Corp increased its stake in shares of Edison International by 6.8% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 27,888,808 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,973,974,000 after purchasing an additional 1,780,762 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 87.89% of the company’s stock.

Edison International, through its subsidiaries, generates and distributes electric power. It delivers electricity to 15 million residential, commercial, industrial, public authorities, agricultural, and other customers across Southern, Central, and Coastal California. The company also provides energy solutions to commercial and industrial users.

