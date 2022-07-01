Edward Screven Sells 419,174 Shares of Oracle Co. (NYSE:ORCL) Stock

Oracle Co. (NYSE:ORCL – Get Rating) insider Edward Screven sold 419,174 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $69.22, for a total transaction of $29,015,224.28. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 2,492,613 shares in the company, valued at approximately $172,538,671.86. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link.

ORCL stock opened at $69.87 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $186.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.11, a PEG ratio of 2.00 and a beta of 0.87. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $70.99 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $78.62. Oracle Co. has a fifty-two week low of $63.76 and a fifty-two week high of $106.34.

Oracle (NYSE:ORCL – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, June 13th. The enterprise software provider reported $1.54 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.37 by $0.17. Oracle had a negative return on equity of 193.58% and a net margin of 15.83%. The company had revenue of $11.84 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $11.65 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.40 earnings per share. Oracle’s revenue was up 5.5% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts expect that Oracle Co. will post 4.43 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, July 26th. Investors of record on Tuesday, July 12th will be given a $0.32 dividend. This represents a $1.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.83%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, July 11th. Oracle’s payout ratio is currently 53.33%.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of ORCL. Norges Bank bought a new position in Oracle in the fourth quarter valued at about $947,274,000. Aaron Wealth Advisors LLC grew its position in Oracle by 26,472.9% in the first quarter. Aaron Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 2,381,465 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock valued at $28,786,000 after acquiring an additional 2,372,503 shares during the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company grew its position in Oracle by 93.7% in the first quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 4,068,310 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock valued at $336,571,000 after acquiring an additional 1,967,853 shares during the last quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB boosted its stake in shares of Oracle by 44.3% during the first quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 6,366,409 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock valued at $531,468,000 after purchasing an additional 1,953,713 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Oracle by 1.6% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 119,247,252 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock valued at $10,399,550,000 after purchasing an additional 1,886,260 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 42.33% of the company’s stock.

ORCL has been the topic of a number of research reports. Stifel Nicolaus cut their target price on shares of Oracle from $83.00 to $72.00 in a research report on Tuesday, June 14th. Piper Sandler downgraded shares of Oracle from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and cut their target price for the company from $100.00 to $70.00 in a research report on Friday, March 11th. StockNews.com started coverage on Oracle in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. BMO Capital Markets lowered their price target on Oracle from $92.00 to $86.00 in a research note on Tuesday, June 14th. Finally, Bank of America lowered their price target on Oracle from $105.00 to $90.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, March 11th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have assigned a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $90.26.

Oracle Corporation provides products and services that address enterprise information technology environments worldwide. Its Oracle cloud software as a service offering include various cloud software applications, including Oracle Fusion cloud enterprise resource planning (ERP), Oracle Fusion cloud enterprise performance management, Oracle Fusion cloud supply chain and manufacturing management, Oracle Fusion cloud human capital management, Oracle Fusion cloud advertising and customer experience, and NetSuite applications suite.

