Eight Capital Reaffirms Buy Rating for Bragg Gaming Group (TSE:BRAG)

Eight Capital reiterated their buy rating on shares of Bragg Gaming Group (TSE:BRAG – Get Rating) in a research note published on Tuesday. The brokerage currently has a C$12.00 price target on the stock.

Separately, Maxim Group started coverage on shares of Bragg Gaming Group in a research note on Wednesday, June 15th. They set a buy rating and a C$12.00 target price on the stock.

Shares of BRAG stock opened at C$5.94 on Tuesday. Bragg Gaming Group has a one year low of C$5.32 and a one year high of C$15.78. The stock has a market cap of C$119.12 million and a P/E ratio of -12.15. The company has a current ratio of 1.71, a quick ratio of 1.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88.

Bragg Gaming Group Inc operates as a technology and content supplier to the gaming industry worldwide. The company provides business-to-business online gaming solutions. It offers a range of games, including slot, table, card, video bingo, scratch card, and live dealer games, as well as virtual sports.

