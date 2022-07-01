Eldorado Gold (TSE:ELD) Hits New 1-Year Low at $8.67

Eldorado Gold Co. (TSE:ELD – Get Rating) (NYSE:EGO) shares reached a new 52-week low on Wednesday . The company traded as low as C$8.67 and last traded at C$8.67, with a volume of 54665 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at C$8.88.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on ELD shares. TD Securities reduced their target price on shares of Eldorado Gold from C$13.50 to C$12.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, May 2nd. Haywood Securities reduced their target price on shares of Eldorado Gold from C$20.50 to C$17.50 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, May 3rd. Canaccord Genuity Group upped their price objective on shares of Eldorado Gold from C$13.00 to C$17.00 in a research note on Friday, April 22nd. Finally, National Bankshares reduced their price objective on shares of Eldorado Gold from C$20.00 to C$19.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, May 3rd. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of C$15.25.

The company has a current ratio of 3.62, a quick ratio of 2.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 15.44. The stock’s 50-day moving average is C$10.67 and its 200-day moving average is C$12.23. The company has a market cap of C$1.52 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.48.

Eldorado Gold ( TSE:ELD Get Rating ) (NYSE:EGO) last released its earnings results on Thursday, April 28th. The company reported C($0.13) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.07 by C($0.20). The company had revenue of C$246.60 million for the quarter. As a group, analysts predict that Eldorado Gold Co. will post 1.0299999 EPS for the current year.

Eldorado Gold Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the mining, exploration, development, and sale of mineral products primarily in Turkey, Canada, Greece, and Romania. The company primarily produces gold, as well as silver, lead, and zinc. It holds a 100% interest in the Kisladag and Efemcukuru gold mines located in western Turkey; 100% interest in Lamaque gold mines located in Canada; and Olympias, Stratoni, Skouries, Perama Hill, and Sapes gold mines located in Greece, as well as the 80.5% interest in Certej development projects located in Romania.

